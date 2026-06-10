Chiefs 2025 Draft Pick Emerging as Dependable Playmaker During Minicamp

Several young players at Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp are trying to make a good impression.

The Chiefs have a lot of roster spots up for grabs after retooling during the offseason following a disappointing 6-11 2025 season. Filling those roles with young, affordable talent is always ideal.

WR Jalen Royals Has Strong Showing During Day 2 of Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp

Kansas City wrapped up the second practice of their three-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. According to report from senior team reporter Matt McMullen, wide receiver Jalen Royals had a big day.

Jesse Newell of The Athletic also reported that Royals had an impressive practice, which earned a shoutout from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With Rashee Rice missing camp due to serving jail time, Royals appears to be taking advantage of increased opportunities. He instantly drew comparisons to Rice when the Chiefs drafted him last year given their similar body types and yards after the catch abilities.

Royals was a fourth-round draft pick for the Chiefs in 2025. He impressed during training camp and preseason, even getting some run with the first-team offense. Unfortunately, Royals sustained knee tendinitis during the second preseason game, which majorly halted the momentum he was building.

When he recovered and returned, he was buried on the depth chart after missing so much time, as well as Rice having returned from his six-game suspension. By the time Royals started getting some playing time, Chris Oladokun was at the helm at quarterback, and the Chiefs’ season was dead. Royals is now fully healthy, and has a year of experience in coach Andy Reid’s offensive playbook.

Chiefs Have Several Young WRs Stepping Up

Royals putting it all together in 2026 and having a breakout season would be huge for Kansas City. Reid recently gave him a big vote of confidence.

“Royals is strong,” Reid told 95.7 The Fan. “He’s out here doing our offseason program. He’s [made] good, strong catches. His hands are strong. His core strength is strong, a lot like Rashee (Rice) that way. He’s put together with a great core strength area. He’s a smart kid. Those are all things that I think will benefit him in his second year.”

Another young receiver who could contribute in 2026 is rookie Cyrus Allen. The Chiefs selected Allen in the fifth-round of this year’s draft. Allen is considered to already be a polished route runner and has a knack for getting open against zone coverage. Those abilities could make him a contributor quickly.

During Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, undrafted free agent Jeff Caldwell raised eyebrows with a toe-tapping touchdown catch in the back of the endzone. Caldwell is physically imposing at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, and possesses blazing 4.3 40-yard dash speed. He still needs to develop as a route runner and shore up his hands, but has all the athletic gifts to round out his game.

Not to be forgotten is Jason Brownlee. He made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster following an impressive preseason, but was demoted to the practice squad when Rice returned from suspension. Brownlee is a big target at 6-foot-3 who can high-point the ball. The experience he gained last year could set him up for even more success in 2026.