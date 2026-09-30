Chiefs Get New-Look Broadcast Team for Week 4 vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a huge divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Both teams are 3-0, and will be looking to take sole possession of first place in the AFC West. The Chiefs will go on their bye week afterward, and return for another divisional showdown in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt on the Call for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 4

The Chiefs will take on the Raiders in Las Vegas at 3:25 CST on CBS Sunday with Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt on the call (H/T Farzin Vousoughian). Nantz is usually paired with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, but Romo has been suspended indefinitely by CBS after he was arrested in July for suspicion of intoxicated driving.

Taking his place has been former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals edge rusher J.J. Watt. In 2025 Watt made his broadcasting debut alongside Ian Eagle. He was then promoted to join Nantz in wake of Romo’s incident for the 2026 season. Nantz has been the top play-by-play commentator for CBS over the past several years. The sideline reporter for Chiefs-Raiders will be Tracy Wolfson.

Chiefs-Raiders Rivalry Is Being Reignited

Week 4’s game will be a far cry from their season finale matchup in 2025 when Kansas City came in with a 6-10 record and Las Vegas at 2-14. The Chiefs and Raiders have always had a legendary rivalry, but it hasn’t been as hot lately with Las Vegas being under .500 more often than not.

The Raiders are reinvigorated under new head coach Klint Kubiak, who is one of the brightest young offensive minds in the NFL. The quarterback position has been stabilized by veteran Kirk Cousins, who has thrown three touchdown passes in every game this season.

Brock Bowers has arguably taken the mantle from Travis Kelce as the best tight end in the league. Despite missing the first two games of the season with a knee injury, Bowers posted 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in his season debut last week.

Las Vegas’ defense was injected with youth and athleticism during the offseason. It ranks fifth in the NFL in sacks with 10, led by multi-time All-Pro Maxx Crosby. The Chiefs’ offense has been humming, but the offensive line has had struggles in pass protection. It will need to be sharp to avoid a letdown against the Raiders.