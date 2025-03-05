Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Pursuing Former $98 Million LT ‘Makes Sense’ After Thuney Trade

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.
Will the Kansas City Chiefs spend big money at left tackle after the Joe Thuney trade?

The Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL world on the morning of March 5 when they elected to trade four-time All-Pro (two first-team, two second-team) left guard and recent team MVP winner Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears ahead of free agency.

Sure, it was always a possibility that KC could eventually move on from Thuney, but after general manager Brett Veach’s NFL Combine message that talked about prioritizing the offensive line and head coach Andy Reid’s glowing praise for the veteran blocker — who successfully made a late season switch to left tackle — it felt like the Chiefs would keep the future Hall of Famer for one more year.

In the end, that didn’t happen, and Kansas City chose to instead get something back for Thuney (a 2026 fourth-round pick) while also shedding $16 million in cap space. Needless to say, this move begs the question, what’s next on the offensive line?

Without Thuney and a reliable answer at left tackle, the Chiefs now have a gaping hole protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside, and former KC quarterback Chase Daniel urged Veach to fix that with a big-time splash in free agency.

“There’s only one player that makes sense for the Chiefs in free agency now that All-Pro Joe Thuney is gone….. [Baltimore Ravens left tackle] Ronnie Stanley,” Daniel posted on X. Adding: “[Dianna Russini] & I did a ‘Dream Scenario’ segment on [the] Scoop City [podcast] Tuesday & while it was a joke….now it has to happen!”

Chiefs Expected to ‘Entertain’ Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley’s Market in NFL Free Agency

It’s not the first time the Chiefs have been connected to Stanley this offseason, but in the past, the free agency linked felt farfetched. Kansas City was in a tight spot financially heading into the offseason and Stanley is a former first-round selection and first-team All-Pro whose last big contract extension cost $98.75 million.

Stanley played at a much more affordable $7.5 million in 2024, but that was coming off multiple injury-ravaged seasons. The 6-foot-6 blocker was healthy as can be in 2024, starting all 19 of the Ravens’ outings (including playoffs).

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Stanley could make $21-23 million on the open market in 2025.

“The sense out of Indy is that the Ravens and left tackle Ronnie Stanley can agree to terms on an extension in the coming days,” Fowler reported on March 2. “That’s hardly a slam dunk, but there’s a sentiment to try to make that happen. Some inside the league are projecting that deal to land somewhere between $21-23 million per year.”

“I still suspect the [New England] Patriots will target tackles, and don’t sleep on the Chiefs, either,” the insider added at the time. “Many around the league are loosely expecting the Chiefs to entertain Stanley’s market, should he get free.”

Will Chiefs Repeat History & Solve Left Tackle Problem With Former Ravens Draft Pick?

If the Chiefs do end up finding a way to sign Stanley, history would be repeating itself, in a sense.

Veach traded a first-round pick (and more) to acquire Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in 2021, with a plan to move Brown to left tackle. As KC supporters know, the deal worked out pretty well long-term, as Brown helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl following the 2022 campaign.

He then left in free agency, recreating the LT issue once again.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Veach and Kansas City tapped into the Baltimore well for a second time. The Ravens have a history of developing offensive linemen, and Stanley has proven to be one of the better left tackles in the game when healthy — not to mention stealing him away would also be weakening an AFC rival.

