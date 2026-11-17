The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense looked like the offensive juggernaut of old against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, and that doesn’t feel like a coincidence after the arrival of wide receiver Josh Downs via the NFL trade deadline just a few days ahead of the game.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke glowingly about Downs during a media session on Monday, November 16.

“I thought Josh, for only being here 2-3 days, we had him somewhere around 15-20 reps,” Reid said. “Could he have had a few more, yes? For what we asked him to do, he sure handled it well.”

Downs finished his debut for Kansas City with four catches on five targets for 53 yards and one touchdown. He played a total of just 11 snaps on offense and saw the field for a total of eight snaps on special teams that included three punt returns.

QB Patrick Mahomes Had Monster Day for Chiefs in Atlanta

The production Downs put up represents exceptional efficiency and bodes well for the Chiefs’ offense as the new wideout’s usage inevitably increases.

As it stood on Sunday, Downs’ meaningful contributions were just a fraction of the monster day that quarterback Patrick Mahomes put up in a performance that served as a throwback to his early years in Kansas City.

The QB finished the afternoon with 348 yards and five touchdowns to four different pass-catchers on 22-of-35 passing. Mahomes also accounted for seven explosive pass plays (20 yards or more gained) in the Chiefs’ second consecutive 35-point showing.

“I think more than anything it just proves that we can attack down the field like we believe that we can,” Mahomes told reporters after the game. “And defenses have done a job of kinda holding shell coverages and stuff like that, but if they’re gonna come down and try to stop the run, we have to prove that we can throw it down the field. And it showcases another level to our offense that we can continue to get better and better.”

Chiefs Excelled Offensively Despite Missing Multiple Top Players, as Others Battled Injuries

Kansas City accomplished what it did offensively despite an ankle injury to tight end Travis Kelce early in the contest. Kelce left the game initially, and though he ultimately returned, he finished the day with only two catches for 30 yards.

The team’s truest deep threat, Tyquan Thornton, also remains out after suffering an ankle dislocation in Week 4. He could potentially return to the offense at some point near the end of the regular season or during the playoffs, assuming the Chiefs earn a spot there.

Xavier Worthy, the fastest player in the WR room on Sunday, put up zero catches on three targets. In fairness, he left last week’s contest against the New York Jets with a hamstring strain and fought to get back onto the field for the following game.

And starting running back Kenneth Walker III, who is having a borderline All-Pro type of season, suffered a groin injury during practice late in the week and sat out against Atlanta.

All of that is to say that when the offense finds its way back to something close to 100 percent health, the addition of Downs and the resurgence of Mahomes in an explosive playmaking context could see the Chiefs reemerge as the type of terrifying group they were back when Mahomes was just coming into his own in the late 2010s and early 2020s.