How Will the Chiefs Josh Downs Trade Affect Tyreek Hill Situation?

The Kansas City Chiefs made a last-minute deal to acquire wide receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline, sending a 2027 fourth and fifth round picks to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the fourth-year slot receiver and a 2027 seventh-rounder.

In light of the move, which will have Downs line up next to WR1 Rashee Rice and future Hall of Fame tight Travis Kelce, the question arises as to what might be done regarding the much-rumored reunion of Tyreek Hill in Kansas City.

Ever since Hill starting posting workout videos implying that he was close to getting back to full fitness, the Chiefs have been linked with the five-time All-Pro non-stop.

Tyreek Hill Has Multiple Barriers to Returning to Football

Earlier on Nov.10 it was reported by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, that the 32-year old’s return had been delayed by the fact that he is not currently medically cleared, with that barrier expecting to be hurdled in the next “few weeks“.

But that is not the only impediment to a possible return to the Midwest for Georgia native. Hill is the subject of an ongoing personal conduct policy violation after he was found liable for two counts of battery back in October for two incidents involving him and his ex-wife Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill in 2024 and 2025.

The minimum suspension for domestic violence, if Hill is found to have violated the player conduct policy, is six weeks. Given Hill’s troubling past and the severity of the allegations, that number could be even higher.

Downs in an of himself is not the same kind of player as Hill; a shifty slot receiver v.s. an ultra-fast All-Pro deep threat who also has a very filled-out route tree. And given that the Chiefs will still have to start one of Royals and Allen in the expected absence of Worthy, a short-term addition would make sense.

How Long Will Hill Be Available for This Season

At this point, however, it feels like Hill is a “playoffs or bust” type candidate for the Chiefs, unless the league once again decide to make the astonishing decision to not suspend him.

Come the postseason, will KC feel like the addition of Hill can really impact a starting trio of Rice, Worthy and Downs, along with Royals and Allen as depth options?

There is no doubt that even in that scenario he would bring something different to the passing offense, but is it worth the negative publicity and detriment to the name brand to sign him for just a handful of games this season, coming off a serious, long-term injury.

It could well come to pass that the Chiefs say no.