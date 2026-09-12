Chiefs Rule out 2 Key Starters for Week 1 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their final practice on Saturday ahead of their 2026 season opening matchup against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking under the primetime lights, as fans are anxious to see the Chiefs bounce back from a disappointing 2025. All eyes will be on quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he returns from the torn ACL and LCL injury he sustained last season.

Kansas City Chiefs Rule out OT Josh Simmons, S Chamarri Conner for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media Saturday afternoon, and confirmed that offensive tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner will not play on Monday night. Simmons has been battling a back injury over the past several weeks, and Conner has a knee injury that he sustained early during training camp.

With how much time Simmons and Conner have missed, it’s not a surprise that they will be out for Week 1. The good news is that the Chiefs opted not to put either player on injured reserve, meaning they shouldn’t miss much more time. Starting in place of Simmons will be undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson, and third-year man Jaden Hicks will get the nod for Conner.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Expected to Play Week 1

Jones popped up on Friday’s injury report as a limited participant after injuring his calf. Reid told the media they held him out of Saturday’s practice due to precaution, but believes he will be ready to go against the Broncos.

Given his veteran and superstar status, there’s no real concern over Jones missing practice time. When Jones spoke to the media on Friday, he didn’t sound like someone who planned on missing Week 1. As he enters his 11th NFL season, Jones said he has learned to appreciate things more and enjoy them while they last.

“I don’t think it ever gets old,” Jones said. “The appreciation to be able to play football, and also to be to play on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. You can never take that for granted. The feeling never gets old coming out of the tunnel, seeing all the fans, the excitement you get playing at Arrowhead.”