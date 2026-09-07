Chiefs’ Return to Prominence Could Hinge on 2 Players

The Kansas City Chiefs operate at a higher standard than most other teams around the NFL.

That’s part of the reason why they went to five Super Bowls in a six-year span, winning three. The Chiefs aren’t going to want to stay down for long, but need some guys to step up if they are going to return to prominence as quickly as this season.

LT Josh Simmons, WR Rashee Rice Crucial to Kansas City Chiefs’ Success in 2026

There are some players you can count on being great, such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center Creed Humphrey, and defensive tackle Chris Jones. However, they’re going to need some help if the Chiefs are going to be Super Bowl contenders again. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, those guys are Simmons and Rice.

“Patrick Mahomes has heard everything you’ve said about him and his team, and he has seen how some of the shine may have come off him after his devastating knee injury on Dec. 14. I say here now that I think he comes back like gangbusters. But … have the Chiefs done enough around him? That, to me, is the operative question. And what could determine it largely rests on two guys the Chiefs took risks on in the draft. They have very high ceilings and, as we’ve seen, very low floors: left tackle Josh Simmons and receiver Rashee Rice. If those guys are playing to their potential, Kansas City could have another Super Bowl team on its hands. If they’re unavailable or in disrepair for large chunks of the season, the likelihood of that is lessened.”

Simmons and Rice fulfilling their potential would check two boxes for Mahomes — keeping him protected, and giving him a reliable receiving option. That, combined with what is expected to be a much-improved rushing attack, would restore Kansas City’s offense as one of the best in the NFL.

Simmons and Rice Entering 2026 With Question Marks

Nobody questions the upside of Simmons and Rice. They both have the ability to be among the best at their positions, and could help carry the Chiefs back to the promise land. However, each of their careers have been frustrating thus far.

Simmons missed nine games during his rookie year in 2025 — five due to injury, and four due to a personal matter. In the eight games he did play, Simmons displayed the makings of a franchise left tackle. Unfortunately, he is already dealing with a back injury in 2026, and his status for Week 1 is in question.

Rice had a stellar rookie year in 2023, and looked to be on pace for an All-Pro season in 2024 before sustaining a devastating knee injury. He bounced back well in 2025, but a concussion cost him the final three games. Rice then had to have cleanup surgery on his knee during this past offseason. On top of all that are the several off-the-field issues he has been involved in. For now, Rice is healthy and not in any legal trouble.