Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Messages Fans After Non-Football Injury

As the Kansas City Chiefs’ veteran players reported for the start of training camp this weekend, there was one notable injury surprise that quickly stole headlines on July 21. Starting safety Justin Reid was placed on the “non-football injury” list with a quad issue.

Later, the two-time Super Bowl champion addressed the fanbase on X.

“Minor setbacks breed major comebacks!” He wrote, regarding his injury. “I will get myself healthy soon, can’t wait to get back out on the field 😎.”

This message came after an update from head coach Andy Reid on July 21.

“Listen, we’re just day-by-daying it right now and see how [Justin Reid] does,” the Chiefs HC noted on Sunday. “He’s very honest with you, and he’s not going to hide anything. He’s going to make sure he tells you how he’s feeling. And so, we trust him with that.”

Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo Says Justin Reid Can Turn Injury Into ‘Positive’

It’s always disappointing when a player returns to facilities after a break away from the franchise and has suffered a non-football injury — meaning the ailment occurred away from the team. Having said that, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took a glass half full approach while speaking on this recent development on July 22.

“I told him, ‘we can use this as a positive,’” Spagnuolo told reporters on Monday. “Just have him dig deeper into the playbook. Not just learn his position, learn the others. He does that, anyway. I mean, you guys know J-Reid, he’s a pretty sharp dude. But he’s going to have to stay in tune — him and [cornerback] Jaylen [Watson].”

Like Reid, Watson is currently sidelined at practices as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.

“I noticed it today, when we’re doing a walkthrough, they’re back there [off to the side] and physically in their mind, moving around [as if they’re involved],” Spagnuolo added, regarding the two injured DBs. “That’s really important.”

The Chiefs DC also admitted that KC will be without Reid for “a little bit” earlier in his presser — an admission that felt slightly less optimistic than Andy Reid’s day-to-day claim.

Joshua Williams Takes Early Lead in ‘Wide Open’ Chiefs CB Battle

Although Spagnuolo referred to the cornerback competition as “wide open” on Monday, Joshua Williams appears to have the early lead on the starting job opposite Trent McDuffie.

Williams intercepted Patrick Mahomes on July 22 according to Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney. He also received first-team reps over Nazeeh Johnson and Ekow Boye-Doe with Watson sidelined.

Spagnuolo downplayed any sort of hierarchy at the podium, pointing out that Johnson almost had an interception too. But he did confirm that the starting battle is between Williams, Watson and Johnson.

OTA riser Kelvin Joseph missed Monday’s practice for an undisclosed reason. The Chiefs described the absence as “excused,” however, and Joseph is expected to return soon.

He’s currently fighting for a roster spot amongst the secondary group of CBs, and is presumably duking it out with players like Boye-Doe, Nic Jones, Keith Taylor and rookies Kamal Hadden, Christian Roland-Wallace, Miles Battle and D.J. Miller.

For what it’s worth, KSHB41 media member Nick Jacobs listed Joseph and Jones ahead of both Hadden and Boye-Doe — as well as Taylor and the three UDFA rookies — for the final two roster spots within an early 53-man projection on July 21. He also noted that his prediction is subject to change depending on training camp performance and any injuries that pop up throughout August.