Kahlil Benson Proves Doubters Wrong After Earning Big NFL Honor

One of the biggest question marks for the Kansas City Chiefs entering the regular season was the status of their left tackle position.

Starter Josh Simmons went down with a back injury during training camp, and has been on the shelf ever since. Many thought that veteran Jaylon Moore would get the nod in his place, but coach Andy Reid opted for undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson. That decision came with scrutiny, but has paid off.

Kansas City Chiefs OT Kahlil Benson Named AFC Rookie of the Month for September

The Chiefs took to social media to announce that Benson has been given September’s AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award.

Benson joins his teammate Kenneth Walker III in player of the month accolades, as Walker was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Benson is the first offensive lineman to win the award since 2018. There were a lot of doubts that he could hold up at left tackle. Not only was he making his NFL debut, but Benson had never played on the left side in college.

He has faced notable pass rushers such as Nik Bonitto, DeForest Buckner, Josh Uche, and Chop Robinson. In Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, Benson received the highest grade out of all rookies in the NFL from Pro Football Focus. His run blocking has been superb, and although his pass blocking has been inconsistent, it has certainly been acceptable given the circumstances.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Are Comfortable With Kahlil Benson

Reid has consistently endorsed Benson, but also knows things could get tougher for him the more he puts his game on tape for other teams to see.

“He’s done a nice job,” Reid said. “We’re early in it, and he’s one of the young guys, but for what we’re asking him to do, he’s done a heck of a job. Every week’s a new week, and the more people are able to study him, then you’re going to get different looks and you got to be able to answer that. When you’re new in the league, that’s what you get. How you handle that is important.”

Mahomes’ performance has not lacked with Benson in the starting lineup, and he has been impressed with Benson’s growth in such a short amount of time.

“Just like any other new player in the offense, the more they’re there, the more comfortable you get with them,” Mahomes said. “He’s putting in the work, and that’s been great to see. He’s learning from his mistakes and getting better. He’s done that since day one that he’s been here. Whenever he continues to put good tape out there, he gets more confident, and gets more confidence in the entire offense.”