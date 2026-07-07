Travis Kelce Friend Has Blunt Response to Taylor Swift Wedding Snub

Taylor Lewan didn’t get an invite to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding, and the former Tennessee Titans left tackle wants everyone to relax about it. Lewan addressed the snub directly in a video posted Tuesday, insisting the whole thing “ain’t that big of a deal.”

The wedding went down at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend, drawing a guest list that reportedly topped 1,000 people. Lewan wasn’t on it, and neither was his “Bussin’ With the Boys” co-host Will Compton, setting off a wave of tabloid coverage that Lewan clearly didn’t ask for.

Taylor Lewan Explains the Travis Kelce Wedding Snub

Lewan said the story picked up steam after producer Jared Beaman told him Inside Edition had contacted his sister for a piece on the non-invite, with Page Six chasing a similar angle. Lewan brushed off the attention entirely.

“If you’re getting married, you can invite whoever the f*** you want to your wedding. It doesn’t matter who you do and don’t invite. It’s not about you,” Lewan said in the video, as posted by TMZ Sports.

He framed the whole episode as podcast banter that got picked up by outlets hunting for a storyline.

“The boys were having a fun time on a podcast yesterday, ripping around, taking the high road, making a joke about it,” Lewan said. He added that he and Compton still plan to needle Kelce about it the next time they cross paths, though he called the outrage from media outlets “nuts.”

Lewan also noted a scheduling conflict would have kept him away from Manhattan regardless. His daughter’s birthday fell the same weekend as the wedding, alongside Fourth of July plans with his family.

Compton had gone public with his own reaction first, telling another podcast he was “flabbergasted” by getting left off the list. That comment, paired with a since-viral clip of a friend checking on Compton after the snub, is largely what pulled outside media into a story the pair had treated as an inside joke among themselves.

Lewan wondered aloud whether the final guest count, padded with names like soccer star Alex Morgan and comedian Bowen Yang, said something about where he actually ranks in Kelce’s life. He framed it as a passing gripe rather than a real grievance, one he was content to let go once the cameras started paying attention.

Taylor Lewan’s Friendship With Travis Kelce

Lewan and Kelce have been close for more than a decade, dating back to Lewan’s nine seasons protecting Titans quarterbacks as a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle. Tennessee drafted the former Michigan All-American 11th overall in 2014, and he started 100 games before injuries, including a torn ACL and a 2022 season-ending setback, led to his release in 2023.

Since retiring, Lewan has built a second career alongside Compton hosting their podcast, which launched in 2019 and has become a go-to stop for NFL players and coaches, Kelce included. That history is part of why the wedding list stung enough for Lewan to privately question it, even as he stayed publicly cool.

According to the New York Post, Lewan recorded, then deleted, a voice message to Kelce pressing him on the guest list before ultimately deciding against sending it. He and Compton posted a congratulatory message on Instagram over the weekend instead, choosing celebration over confrontation. Lewan closed his video shouting out Kelce, Swift, and “everybody who was at MS3,” proof he’s sticking with the high road, at least publicly.