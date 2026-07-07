Guests Rip ‘Ghastly’ Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding, Bring Receipts: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent an estimated $20 million on a Madison Square Garden wedding, and guests are still talking about the buffet lines.

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end married Friday night in front of roughly a thousand guests, and the glow of the ceremony has since given way to a less-romantic second act, with insiders describing a night that felt less like the wedding of the decade and more like “chaos.”

An account published Monday by Alison Boshoff of The Daily Mail, gathered gripes from attendees who otherwise sat feet from Hollywood royalty and NFL legends.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Guests Air Complaints

Among the complaints listed in Boshoff’s report:

A buffet-style dinner struck some guests as an odd choice for a wedding of this scale.

Arrivals were classified “from A-list to D-list according to their importance to the bride,” according to Boshoff.

D-list guests, including reportedly Cara Delevingne, were required to show up as early as 2:30 p.m.

Phones were collected at the door, and getting them back afterward reportedly meant another long wait.

The elaborate decor failed to fully disguise the Madison Square Garden arena, with seats visible under greenery and oversized artificial trees.

The intended theme left some attendees confused, torn between an Americana carnival look and an enchanted-forest motif.

Champagne reportedly ran dry some time before the night wound down.

With only about 150 chairs provided for roughly 1,000 guests, most attendees were forced to stand throughout the ceremony.

TMZ appeared to confirm part of that account Monday, reporting that the event skipped a formal sit-down dinner entirely. One attendee described the scene to the outlet as “a bit of a s*** show” because there were too many people and not enough seats.

Coverage of Wedding Splits Two Ways

Not every outlet weighing in since Saturday tells the same story. The New York Post called the event “garish,” noting street closures and the diversion of more than 100 NYPD officers as evidence of excess spilling into the surrounding city over July 4th weekend.

Other major recaps have remained almost entirely positive. The Associated Press account carried by NFL.com described a lavish ceremony where Adam Sandler served as officiant and Stevie Nicks performed, with a guest list stretching from Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg to Tom Brady and Chiefs coach Andy Reid. That version made no mention of buffet lines, seating shortages, or arrival tiers.

A no-phone policy at the door, confirmed by both the insider accounts and the more celebratory coverage, appears to have limited real-time social chatter from inside the arena. What has emerged instead has come largely through after-the-fact reporting, split between guests who called the night magical and guests who found it, as quoted by Boshoff, “quite ghastly and tacky.”

Swift and Kelce are also reported to have donated $26 million to charity tied to the event, a figure that has held steady across every account regardless of tone.

Outlets with access to the official program describe custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gowns and a ceremony built around handwritten vows. Insider accounts describe those same hours as chaotic behind the scenes, with the scale of the production working against the intimacy the couple seemed to want.