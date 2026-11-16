NFL Insider Pumps the Brakes on Kenneth Walker Returning vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back games over the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

They will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. The Chiefs were beat up during their game against Atlanta, and could be a bit shorthanded against the Cardinals.

Kansas City Chiefs Could Hold RB Kenneth Walker III out in Week 11 vs. Cardinals

Walker sustained a groin injury during practice last week, and did not play against the Falcons. The initial belief was that Walker would be able to return against Arizona, but ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that it is possible the Chiefs hold him out for one more game.

“They (the Chiefs) said that the idea was to shut him (Walker) down for a week,” Schefter stated. “I think they believe it’s a short-term injury. That’s the hope and belief right now. But I will also say that Kenneth Walker has had some soft tissue injuries before that have gone beyond a week. You bring him back when he’s ready. If that’s this week, great, but there’s not really a rush to bring him back when Emmett Johnson is playing the way he is. Would it surprise me if it went beyond this week? No.”

Emmett Johnson’s Play Allows Chiefs to Take it Slow With Walker

As Schefter said, there is no reason to force Walker back given how well rookie running back Emmett Johnson has played this season. Johnson got the start for Walker against Atlanta, and racked up 171 total yards and two touchdowns. Schefter went on to say that Johnson has been great for Kansas City since the get-go.

“They rule out Walker on Saturday, Johnson starts on Sunday, and he does what he does,” Schefter continued. “You watch this guy (Johnson) all summer in the preseason, watch him yesterday, every opportunity he’s gotten he’s shined. He’s a bigtime running back. I think that takes off some of the pressure of having to get back Walker as soon as they would ordinarily need him.”

The Chiefs can likely handle beating the Cardinals without Walker. Not only would that give Walker an extra week of rest, it would have him fresh for Kansas City’s huge Thanksgiving night showdown against the Buffalo Bills.