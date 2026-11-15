Chiefs Reveal Kenneth Walker’s Expected Return From Injury

Running back Kenneth Walker III will not play in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Walker injured his groin this past week, and sat out of Friday’s practice. The Chiefs declared him out on Saturday. Fortunately, the team does not believe Walker’s injury is a long-term concern.

Kansas City Chiefs Expect RB Kenneth Walker III to Return Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are expecting Walker to return for their matchup against the Cardinals next week. Coach Andy Reid didn’t seem overly worried when he revealed that Walker was hurt, and stated that they wanted to play things safe when it comes to their star running back.

“Somewhere he tweaked it,” Reid said of Walker’s groin injury Friday. “He’s not one to say something like that, but he was tight this morning. We’re feeling it out to see where we’re at. We’re not going to put him at risk or anything, that’s not how we roll. If he can go he will go, if he can’t, he can’t.”

With Kansas City having a strong chance to make the playoffs, it doesn’t want to take any risks with Walker. He has been the engine of the offense this season — racking up 1,044 total yards and 11 total touchdowns. Starting in his place against Atlanta will be rookie Emmett Johnson, who has played well as Walker’s backup.

Chiefs Could go Pass-Heavy vs. Falcons

Although Johnson has been impressive, the Chiefs could throw the ball a little more than usual with Walker out. Johnson’s biggest impact has actually been as a receiver, as he has 14 receptions for 237 yards this season. 128 of them came against the Denver Broncos in Week 8, which earned him Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.

Another reason why Kansas City could elevate its passing game is the trade acquisition of wide receiver Josh Downs, who will make his Chiefs debut against Atlanta. Downs won’t likely play a full game as he acclimates to the playbook, but it’s probably safe to assume Reid will manufacture a few targets for him. Downs could also be in the mix to return some kicks.