Chiefs Quickly Add 2 Players to Roster After Kenneth Walker Ruled Out vs. Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star running back Kenneth Walker III when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

Walker sustained a groin injury late in the week, and was held out of Friday’s practice. On Saturday, the Chiefs officially ruled Walker out. Starting in his place will be rookie running back Emmett Johnson. The team also added a pair of players to the roster for its matchup in Atlanta.

Kansas City Chiefs Elevate RB Nate Carter, WR Jacob De Jesus From Practice Squad to Active Roster

The Chiefs revealed on social media that have brought running back Nate Carter and wide receiver Jacob De Jesus up from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster for their game against the Falcons.

With Brashard Smith on injured reserve and Jayden Ott ruled out with a hamstring injury, Carter is the only other running back available behind Johnson for Sunday’s game. Johnson will obviously get the bulk of the carries, but Carter could receive a few. Carter actually spent the 2025 season with Atlanta as an undrafted rookie free agent, appearing in seven games.

De Jesus spent all of training camp and preseason with Kansas City, signing as a UDFA. He was waived by the Chiefs as a part of final roster cuts in August, but was re-signed to the practice squad last week. De Jesus is a speedster who could get into the mix on punt and kickoff return duty on Sunday.

Emmett Johnson Ready to Answer the Call

Johnson will get the first start of his NFL career against the Falcons. He has been impressive as Walker’s backup this season, recording 111 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards on 14 receptions, and two total touchdowns.

Johnson was named Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 after he posted 128 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards, and one touchdown. He runs with an impressive blend of speed, power, and balance. Johnson is also a skilled receiver, which is how he has made most of his impact so far. Even when Walker eventually returns, Johnson will likely continue to get significant snaps.