Another Chiefs CB Injured Amid Mansoor Delane Health Concerns: Report

As they are for several teams around the NFL, training camp injuries have begun stacking up for the Kansas City Chiefs, and particularly so in a key position group — the secondary.

Along with a lingering shoulder issue to rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane — the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft — that has kept him out of contact during recent practices, cornerback Kristian Fulton sat out on Tuesday, August 4 due to what Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star described as a “hip issue.”

That is less than ideal for the Chiefs given their significant losses at the position during the offseason — namely Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, both to the Los Angeles Rams via a trade and free agency, respectively.

Kristian Fulton Part of Cornerback Battle in Chiefs’ Training Camp

Fulton arrived in Kansas City in 2025 by way of the Tennessee Titans (2020-23) and Los Angeles Chargers (2024), where he started 51 of 57 games across a five-year stretch. However, Fulton was mostly a reserve for the Chiefs last season, appearing in eight contests and starting two of those.

He suffered an ankle injury early in the campaign and finished the year with 208 defensive snaps, which was a career low by far, save for his rookie campaign (202 snaps in six games played). He finished 2025 with just 16 tackles and six pass breakups.

Fulton is part of what ESPN’s Nate Taylor described on Monday as the most intriguing training camp position battle in Kansas City this month.

“Longtime defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo might need all of training camp to figure out who his best three players are at the position,” Taylor wrote. “Delane, the Chiefs’ top draft pick, is one projected starter. … The top contenders for the other spot on the outside are L’Jarius Sneed, Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton. There also is a three-way competition at the nickel spot. That list includes Chris Roland-Wallace, rookie Jadon Canady and Kader Kohou.”

Mansoor Delane Fighting His Way Through Training Camp Despite Lingering Shoulder Issue

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke on Monday about Delane’s shoulder issue.

“Yeah, so he’s a tough nut,” Reid said. “You know, a lot of guys probably wouldn’t go out there and play with what he’s got, but he wants to be out there. He wants to learn. That is what he wants to do. So, but contact, we have got to keep him out of contact, and right now that’s important until that thing heals up. Footwork and all that is great. Go do all that, no problem.”

Kansas City is also dealing with injury concerns in the wide receiver room, where Xavier Worthy is battling a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined on Tuesday and fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen remains out with a bone bruise.

Meanwhile, quarterback Patrick Mahomes still appears on track to start for the Chiefs in Week 1 approximately a month and a half from now despite tearing his ACL against the Chargers in mid-December.