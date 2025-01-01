Ex-Chiefs Draft Bust & Recent Cut Gets Look With Dolphins: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs third rounder and starting right tackle Lucas Niang resurfaced with the Miami Dolphins ahead of Week 18.

“Dolphins worked out [offensive linemen] Gunner Britton, Cameron Erving, Alex Leatherwood [and] Lucas Niang,” reported KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson on the evening of December 31.

The 6-foot-6 Niang started nine games for KC in 2021 after opting out of his rookie season due to COVID concerns. His time as the starter ended because of a knee injury, and he simply never did enough to regain the role later on — although he did win two Super Bowl rings with the franchise as a backup.

Along with Niang, Erving also spent some time with the Chiefs from 2017 through 2019, serving as a part-time starter and versatile backup.

The journeyman started 25 games with Kansas City, appearing in 40 regular season outings total. He also started two playoff games in 2018 and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019 (one postseason appearance).

Chiefs Finally Moved on From Lucas Niang in November of 2024

After years of speculation that Niang could be traded or cut, the Chiefs finally moved on from the 2020 draft bust in November of 2024 — terminating his practice squad contract.

The transaction acted as a sort of admission, more than anything else.

Since his season-ending injury at the tail end of 2021 — which concluded his run as the starting right tackle — Kansas City waited out Niang’s recovery, let him compete for his old job, looked into a potential position change to guard, and kept him around on either the 53-man roster or practice squad despite minimal usage. Then, out of nowhere, they gave up on the third-round talent unexpectedly.

Don’t get me wrong, the release was a long time coming. The Chiefs had already replaced Niang in the draft a few times and then eventually spent big money on current right tackle Jawaan Taylor but considering how long they held on to the OT prospect, it was almost surprising when they let him go.

Especially since the practice squad departure didn’t happen over the offseason or following training camp. Instead, the unceremonious release occurred after one of general manager Brett Veach’s weekly roster shuffles. And just like that, Niang’s time in KC was over.