‘He Had That in His DNA’ — Mansoor Delane Gets Big Praise for Special Trait

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane is looking like one of the best players to come out of the 2026 NFL Draft.

So far this season he has shown all the makings of a shutdown cornerback. Many thought it was a risk to part with both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson during the offseason, but Delane — along with second-year man Nohl Williams — have done a great job filling their shoes.

Kansas City Chiefs DBs Coach Dave Merritt Praises Mansoor Delane’s Physicality

Several Chiefs assistant coaches spoke with the media on Thursday, including defensive backs coach Dave Merritt. Delane was the subject of the first question Merritt was asked, regarding his development.

“He came in and next thing you know he ended up having an injury that set him back for a little bit,” Merritt said. “Going into training camp, he got set back a little more, but now he’s back. Just the fact that he’s out there running around, because there’s nothing wrong with his legs, it’s all between the ears. He’s trending to be where we want him to be.”

Merritt was then asked about Delane’s natural knack for physicality, which Merritt praised him for.

“I would say he had that in his DNA,” Merritt said. “We just had to continue to bring it out of him. You have some guys who come into the league and they’re just naturally physical guys, and there’s other guys that you got to train and teach them along the way. One of the techniques we use all the time is to step into contact. He has embraced that, and has done well.”

Mansoor Delane Has Made Huge Impact for Chiefs in Short Amount of Time

In what has essentially been three games (he played just three snaps in Week 1 before exiting with a shoulder injury), Delane has recorded an impressive stat line of 22 total tackles, one interception, and three passes defensed. His tackle total is the fifth-highest on the team despite missing two games.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has also taken note of Delane’s tackling abilities, but also stated that he’s coaching Delane hard to get the most out of him.

“He’s on a progression upward,” Spagnuolo said. “I’m a little hard on corners. I would like more (out of Delane), and I think he would tell you that. He’s tackled really well, although there was one play in the game against [the Las Vegas Raiders] where he let it get outside. Those are the ones I remember. But, he’s coming along really good.”