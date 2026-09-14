Chiefs Make 2 Sudden Roster Moves Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their 2026 season opener against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

Just hours ahead of kickoff, the Chiefs elevated a pair of players from their practice squad. One could provide under-the-radar boost to their rushing attack, and the other is insurance for star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Kansas City Chiefs Elevate FB Ben VanSumeren, DL Marcus Harris From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 1 Clash vs. Broncos

The Chiefs announced that they are bringing fullback Ben VanSumeren and defensive lineman Marcus Harris to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad for their matchup against Denver.

Kansas City signed VanSumeren just a few weeks ago after he was waived by the Buffalo Bills as part of final roster cuts. It made sense given that the Chiefs don’t have a true fullback on the roster, and Andy Reid has always valued the position more than other NFL coaches. Kansas City plans to put more of an emphasis on the rushing attack this season, so having a fullback is another step in getting there.

As for Harris, he was likely called up in case Jones reaggravates his calf injury. On Saturday, Reid told the media that Jones’ calf tightened up on him, so he was held out of practice for precaution. Jones is expected to play, but the coaching staff will be keeping a close eye on him. Jones was spotted wearing a compression sleeve on his calf Saturday.

Examining Chiefs’ Depth at DT

It would be a huge blow if Jones is limited or has to leave the game due to injury. Starting alongside of him will be Khyiris Tonga, who the Chiefs signed as a free agent during the offseason. The first man up off the bench projects to be rookie pick Peter Woods. Fans will be excited to see what the 2026 first-round draft pick can bring to the table.

The only other defensive tackles on Kansas City’s 53-man roster is Bryson Eason — who just joined the team two weeks ago — and Harris. Both have limited NFL experience, but impressed during the preseason. If either receivers significant snaps in Monday night’s game, it probably won’t be a good thing.