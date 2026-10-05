Chiefs Can Pivot to $35 Million Upside WR Amid Tyreek Hill Interest

The Kansas City Chiefs lost wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to a dislocated ankle in Week 4 and didn’t wait a day before reaching out to Tyreek Hill and his agent about a potential reunion. But is that really the best solution to the Chiefs’ problems?

“Several high-ranking organizational sources confirmed Sunday night that they are very interested in signing free-agent receiver Tyreek Hill, who starred in Kansas City from 2016 to 2021,” wrote Mike Silver of The Athletic on Sunday, October 4.

As Silver noted, Hill is intimately familiar with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, with whom he won a Super Bowl ring before departing Kansas City for big money from the Miami Dolphins. But Hill, now 32, is essentially one year removed from a dislocated knee that came with a torn ACl. The Dolphins dumped him for salary cap savings during the offseason and he continues to rehabilitate ahead of a likely return to NFL action.

Hill was a deep threat who relied on speed during his time with the Chiefs and his earlier years in Miami. But he’s older now, appeared to have lost a step before he got injured, hasn’t played a game in a calendar year and brings off-field baggage with him.

Spotrac projects a market value of two years and $30 million for Hill. It is unclear if he could actually command that, and if the wideout pushes for an eight-figure salary, the Chiefs would probably pro-rate it based on the number of games he will potentially be able to play.

Still, with all that risk, the reward for Hill is short-term and minimal. Meanwhile, Mahomes may have another decade remaining in his career. Considering that context, Kansas City could look for a younger option with more upside like Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Could Offer Chiefs Chance to Buy Low on Elite Talent

Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote on October 2 that Harrison, currently of the Arizona Cardinals, profiles as a strong trade candidate ahead of the league’s November 10 deadline.

Harrison, the fourth pick of the 2024 draft, is tied for fifth on his own team in targets behind tight end Trey McBride, wide receivers Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love. He has the same number of targets (nine) as Tyler Allgeier, the team’s No. 2 running back. Harrison has caught four passes for 73 yards in three games (after posting a 41-608-4 line in 2025). The perception of Harrison from people around the league is that he isn’t a fit in an Arizona offense that prioritizes McBride as its top target, and that has led some teams to think he might be available. For their part, the Cardinals have given no indication that they are eager or even interested in trading Harrison. But if he’s still an afterthought in the offense a month from now, there are plenty of teams that would be interested in taking a shot on his talent and making him a bigger part of their offense.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Longer-Term Play With More Upside for Chiefs Than Tyreek Hill Reunion

Harrison has this season and the next remaining on his four-year, $35 million rookie contract. If the Chiefs trade for him, they would have a team option on a fifth season in 2028 for an as of yet undetermined price tag. Kansas City would have until May of next year to decide whether to pick that up, by which point the league will have set Harrison’s cost in stone.

He just turned 24, is in insanely good shape and has the double pedigree of being a collegiate star/top-five draft pick while also having a father who played the same position in the NFL at a Hall of Fame level.

Hill is a play for 2026, maybe. And if that goes well, then maybe he provides some value and intrigue in 2027. Harrison, however, offers the Chiefs the chance to buy low on a young player with massive upside for years to come.

And there is more to consider than just Harrison versus Hill and what they could contribute in terms of total years and production, as well as the contract value at which Kansas City could acquire either one. Rashee Rice is heading to free agency absent an extension before next March. Xavier Worthy is a starting-caliber wideout in the league, but he is not a star.

Harrison isn’t a star either. At least not yet. In fact, he’s closer to a bust at this point. But it is far too early for the NFL as a whole to give up on the Arizona wideout, while it might be too late for the Chiefs to reunite with Hill and expect him to contribute significantly to meaningful winning.