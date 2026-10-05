Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Shares Strong Words After Tyquan Thornton Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated through the first month of the season, but it looks as though they will have to go a long time, perhaps the remainder of the campaign, without wide receiver Tyquan Thornton — the favorite deep target of QB Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a serious injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Thornton had a monster day against the Raiders, putting up 111 yards and two TDs on five catches. However, he dislocated and possibly broke his ankle on a 55-yard catch from Mahomes late in the fourth quarter.

Team doctors carted the wideout off the field after placing his leg in an air cast. Mahomes spoke about the incident following the game.

“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on WR Tyquan Thornton to Tracy Wolfson: ‘First off, I am praying for him… Hopefully he comes back healthy,'” per a report from Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

The team will likely run several tests on Sunday night and offer a full diagnosis and prognosis for Thornton by some point on Monday. However, based on the nature of the injury and the history of such issues around the league, there is a reasonable chance Thornton could miss the remainder of the season.

Tyquan Thornton Was Chiefs’ Top Deep Threat by Wide Margin

Thornton had by far the deepest depth of target of any pass-catcher on the Chiefs’ roster last season and remained Mahomes’ top deep threat through the first month of the 2026 campaign.

Kansas City was already thin at receiver, so Thornton’s injury opens up a considerable chasm on the offensive roster that the Chiefs are not likely to wait long to fill.

The one silver lining for the franchise is that it is entering its bye in Week 5 and will not take the field again until it hosts the AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18.

Chiefs Have 2 Weeks, Multiple Options to Fill Roster Deficiency Left by Tyquan Thornton Injury

That time gap should provide Kansas City ample opportunity to assess its options in free agency and/or the trade market and make the appropriate move to add a pass-catcher.

A few names that come immediately to mind include wide receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released him over the summer after Hill suffered a horrific leg injury of his own early in the 2025 season.

Hill has been rehabbing and ramping up for a return, and he could make sense.

Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy has fallen to No. 3 on that team’s depth chart after the arrivals of rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Jeudy is no higher on the overall list of pass-catchers than No. 4 considering the presence of second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Finally, third-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to struggle in Arizona and could be a trade candidate of the Cardinals‘ before the NFL’s November 10 deadline.