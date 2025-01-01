Chiefs Welcome Back Veteran WR After Four-Game Absence

The Kansas City Chiefs have opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee) to return from injured reserve, according to head coach Andy Reid on January 1.

Hardman was placed on IR on December 7 after suffering a knee injury during practice in Week 14. Based on how quickly he returned to full health, there’s a chance Hardman could be activated to the active roster in time for Kansas City’s regular season finale against the division-rival Denver Broncos on January 5.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have until January 22 to activate Hardman, otherwise, he will be shut down for the rest of the season.

On the positive injury news front, Reid also announced that offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) would return to practice on Wednesday and there’s a chance he could play on Sunday. Humphries has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 14.

Despite left guard Joe Thuney filling in admirably at left tackle during Humphries’ absence, Reid hasn’t ruled out Humphries being the team’s starting LT again once he’s healthy. That could be because of the team’s motivation to rest some of their key starters during the final week of the regular season.

“Yeah, there’s a chance. He’s feeling — I just want to see how he does here [at practice]. Give me one more go around here and see how he’s holding up,” Reid said during his press conference about Humphries potentially starting in Week 18. “But he says he feels good, and we’ll just see how the practices go.”

Andy Reid Announces Starting QB for Week 18 vs Broncos

Big Red revealed on January 1 that backup quarterback Carson Wentz will draw the start in the team’s regular season finale against the Broncos. That means starting QB Patrick Mahomes will not play in the game. It also signals that several of the team’s other starters on both sides of the ball will not play in Week 18.

The Chiefs have played in mostly close games this season, which is why Wentz’s playing time has been minimal through 17 weeks. He has played a total of nine snaps over two games and completed both of his pass attempts — all of which came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 — for 20 yards.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs), and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) did not practice on Wednesday, per Reid. Because of their respective injuries and status as starters for the team, those players are strong candidates to be sidelined for Kansas City’s regular season finale. Reid hinted at Pacheco sitting in Week 18 during his December 30 press conference.

X Users React to Chiefs’ Week 18 Gameplan

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City opting to sit some of its starters in Week 18.

“The obvious move, but it’s very funny to think that the 32-year-old, 9-year veteran Carson Wentz needs ‘an opportunity to grow,'” one person wrote.

“No surprise here. Chiefs will rest important starters in week 18,” former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz wrote. “I’d imagine it’s Mahomes, [Travis] Kelce, Jones, Thuney, [Justin] Reid, [Trent] McDuffie and probably [Nick] Bolton will be the inactive players.”