Chiefs’ Injured Pass Catcher Gets Bad News Ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced during his press conference on January 22 that the team will not activate wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve. That means Hardman’s season is officially over.

Hardman was placed on IR on December 7 after suffering a knee injury during practice in Week 14. Based on how quickly Hardman’s IR practice window was opened (January 1), there was hope he could return as early as Kansas City’s regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. Instead, Hardman’s 21-day practice window came and went without the veteran’s activation.

In 12 regular season games played, Hardman registered 12 receptions on 14 targets for 90 yards. He also had 20 punt returns for 203 yards — a 10.2 yards per return average, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hardman, who signed a one-year, $1.12 million deal with the Chiefs in 2024, is a pending free agent.

X Users React to Mecole Hardman Injury Update

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Reid announcing that Hardman will remain on IR.

“From making the game winning catch in the Super Bowl to not even being on the active roster at this point,” one person wrote. “The emergence of Nikko Remigio as KR/PR has kind of left Hardman as the odd man out. He was back practicing last week, feels almost like a healthy scratch here.”

“Not the news you want to hear heading into a physical matchup against the Bills,” another person wrote. “The path to the Superbowl isn’t going to be easy this year for the Chiefs.”

“Can’t remember a Super Bowl run without Mecole doing something. We will miss him,” another person wrote.

“Man always did his job when we needed him the most, we wouldn’t have most of our rings without him,” another person wrote.

“Might be Mecole’s last year in KC. It sucks too because he was a good role player for us,” another person wrote.

Chiefs Set to Face Bills in AFC Championship

The Chiefs (1) are set to face the Buffalo Bills (2) in the AFC Championship game. The game will take place on Sunday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount Plus.

This will be the second time this season that Kansas City faces Buffalo. The first matchup, which took place in Week 11 of the regular season, resulted in a 30-21 loss for the Chiefs.

In the loss to the Bills — which ended Kansas City’s nine-game win streak at the time — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-33 pass attempts for 196 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy was Mahomes’s leading receiver with four catches on five targets for 64 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led Kansas City’s backfield with 14 carries for 60 yards.

Buffalo QB Josh Allen completed 27-of-40 pass attempts for 262 yards and one touchdown, and he also threw one interception. Allen was also the Bills’ leading rusher with 55 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. Receiver Khalil Shakir led Buffalo in catches (eight) and receiving yards (70).

As for the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles (2) and the Washington Commanders (6) will battle it out in the NFC Championship game. That matchup will take place on Sunday, January 26 at 2 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on FOX.