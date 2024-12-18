Chiefs Cut Signs With New Team Days After Release: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed with a new NFL franchise.

It didn’t take long for former Kansas City Chiefs running back and 2020 first-round selection Clyde Edwards-Helaire to sign with a new NFL team.

On December 18, exactly two days after Edwards-Helaire bid KC farewell, New Orleans Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill relayed that “CEH” would be making his NOLA return.

As a reminder, Edwards-Helaire was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and he later burst onto NFL radars during his time at LSU. A Saints signing means a homecoming for the embattled running back, and maybe that’s the best thing for him at the moment.

It’s been an eye-opening season off the field for Edwards-Helaire, who revealed that he’s been suffering from symptoms caused by PTSD since 2018. The same symptoms caused the former LSU star to miss parts of training camp and the preseason — which led to him beginning the regular season on the injured reserve.

As for the Chiefs side in all this, it appears Edwards-Helaire will not re-sign to the practice squad after all. On December 17, head coach Andy Reid made it very clear that he’d “love” to get CEH back at some point in the future, but that’s going to have to wait.

For now, Edwards-Helaire will continue his football career back in the exact same place that it started, the Big Easy.

Ex-Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Will Begin on Saints Practice Squad: Report

This could just be procedural, as most veteran signings begin on the practice squad when they occur late in the season, but FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz did report that Edwards-Helaire will “start on” the Saints’ practice squad upon his arrival.

Having said that, it could also speak to the fact that Edwards-Helaire was ready for a new opportunity.

His role with the Chiefs had become nonexistent in 2024, following the emergence of undrafted rookie Carson Steele and veteran signings Samaje Perine and Kareem Hunt. That put him fourth on the KC depth chart before the return of starter Isiah Pacheco, which obviously pushed CEH even further down the list in Kansas City.

Needless to say, it was time for a change.

The Saints have superstar Alvin Kamara leading their backfield, but he’s a bit banged up heading into Week 16. Behind him, 2023 third rounder Kendre Miller and veteran Jamaal Williams handle most of the second- and third-string snaps at running back, but there appears to be a little more room for Edwards-Helaire to grow into a role in New Orleans.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leaves Chiefs on Good Terms

There appears to be a lot of love and appreciation between Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs despite his release.

“Love ya KC!” Edwards-Helaire stated on X just before his release was reported around the league. “A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love! ❤️ 💛 -Clydro ✌🏾.”

Similarly, Edwards-Helaire’s wife also reposted a message from a Chiefs supporter wishing the couple “nothing but the best” in their next chapter together. His wife, JoJo Edwards-Helaire, reacted with the emojis: “🥰😊.”

Clearly, Edwards-Helaire is leaving Kansas City on good terms. Although the Chiefs running back has had his ups and downs during his time with the organization, the fanbase has really rallied around him following his PTSD reveal.

There’s little doubt Chiefs Kingdom will be rooting for Edwards-Helaire to both succeed and find peace back home in New Orleans.