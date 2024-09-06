Key Chiefs Starter Called Biggest ‘Loser’ vs. Ravens: ‘Wasn’t a Good Start’

The Kansas City Chiefs were winners over the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, but not everyone played their best.

Arrowhead Pride analyst Matt Stagner wrote an article discussing the Chiefs’ biggest “winners and losers” from Week 1, and according to Stagner, no KC player struggled more than middle linebacker Nick Bolton. Who is obviously an integral part of this Steve Spagnuolo defense.

“The Baltimore offense quickly figured out that Bolton wasn’t quite himself,” Stagner explained. “The linebacker struggled to stay with [tight end] Isaiah Likely and [wide receiver] Zay Flowers, getting turned around on some of Baltimore’s biggest passing plays.”

“Bolton is a beast against the run, but he shouldn’t be chasing receivers or tight ends down the field,” the KC writer went on. “Going forward, he’ll be better — but it wasn’t a good start for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s favorite guy.”

Per Pro Football Focus, Bolton allowed a passer rating of 149.3 when targeted by the Ravens. He was charged with a touchdown and 56 receiving yards in coverage with 37 of those yards allowed after the catch.

Bolton also missed 2 tackles compared to 1 key defensive stop and 3 solo tackles — plus another 3 tackle assists.

Nick Bolton Is Entering Crucial Season With Chiefs

With the Chiefs deciding to extend center Creed Humphrey and tight end Noah Gray — two members of Bolton’s 2021 rookie class — ahead of the 2024 campaign, it’s now crunch time for the former second-round linebacker.

Along with starting right guard Trey Smith, Bolton is set to hit the open market in 2025 unless Kansas City elects to seek a contract extension. But as of now, they’ve chosen to commit to others instead.

Perhaps the Chiefs are waiting to see how this final season of Bolton’s rookie deal goes. After all, the franchise has a surplus of linebacker depth rising through the ranks and Bolton missed a little over half the 2023 regular season due to injury.

He followed that up with a slow start to the spring and summer program as he worked his way through an elbow injury.

Similar to running back, the middle linebacker position often gets the short end of the stick in the modern-day NFL. They sacrifice their body for the team but rarely receive the huge paydays and long-term commitments that other players get.

Chiefs LB Leo Chenal Puts Together ‘Strong’ Performance in Week 1

Bolton still has plenty of time to turn things around, but there was a silver lining at linebacker on Thursday night. Listed within the “winners” portion of Stagner’s article was Leo Chenal.

“Kansas City let Willie Gay Jr. walk in free agency — partially because they saw plenty of potential in Chenal,” Stagner wrote. “On Thursday night, he was strong against the run while shadowing Lamar Jackson — and also when bringing down Derrick Henry.”

“Chenal finished with seven tackles — including one for a loss — and was a big reason the defense could contain the Ravens just enough to grab the win,” he concluded.

PFF would agree with Stagner’s eye test, grading Chenal’s performance at a 79.8 out of 100. That ranked second for the entire Chiefs defense behind superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Kansas City mainly utilized Chenal as a pass rusher against Baltimore, but he also played 14 snaps on run defense and another 14 in pass coverage. He accumulated 3 quarterback pressures, 2 batted passes, 4 solo tackles (plus 3 tackle assists), 3 key defensive stops and only allowed 1 reception for 1 yard.

Chenal’s only real blemish versus the Ravens was 1 missed tackle.