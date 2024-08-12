Chiefs Get 2 Key Starters Back Practicing at Training Camp: Report

There was positive news from Kansas City Chiefs training camp on August 12.

“Chiefs [safety] Justin Reid coming down in a helmet this morning,” Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick relayed on X. “It’s a non-padded practice but this would suggest he’s off the NFI [non-football injury] list and passed his physical.”

Moments later, Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney helped in confirming this injury update.

“Justin Reid looks to be working today,” Sweeney noted. “He’s off the NFI list. Reid likely to ramp up this week with eyes on next for full participation.”

Reid has been sidelined with a quad injury since the start of training camp, and his presence is a huge sigh of relief for Chiefs Kingdom. As usual, KC hadn’t offered a ton of information on how much time the starting safety might miss, but his August 12 return signals he should be ready for Week 1 barring a setback.

Along with Reid, starting linebacker Nick Bolton was also seen at practice with his helmet on Monday morning — per multiple reporters including Derrick. Bolton has been out with an elbow injury, but his return is just as important to this defense as Reid’s.

Sweeney offered a full attendance report for fans after the player arrivals concluded on August 12.

“Chiefs attendance as they return to practice Monday,” he said. “Absent: [wide receiver] Hollywood Brown, [safety] Bryan Cook, [running back] Clyde Edwards-Helaire, [guard] McKade Mettauer, [edge rusher] BJ Thompson. Here without helmet: [wide receiver] Jaaron Hayek, [defensive lineman] Chris Jones, [offensive tackle] Wanya Morris, [defensive lineman] Charles Omenihu. Return to work: Nick Bolton, Justin Reid, [wide receiver] Kadarius Toney.”

Chiefs Safety Cuts Expected to Be Cut & Dry With Justin Reid Back at Training Camp

Predicting the Chiefs’ 2024 roster is no easy feat. Having said that, the safety position appears to be pretty cut and dry.

No matter which beat reporter you turn to for your KC news, you pretty much get the same response at safety. Reid, Cook, Chamarri Conner and rookie Jaden Hicks will make the Week 1 roster. The remainder of the depth is vying for a practice squad role.

“We will see if Reid is back in time for the regular season opener,” KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs outlined on August 8. “Hicks has taken advantage of the snaps in Reid’s absence. Deon Bush has a chance to be the fourth safety if Reid needs to miss longer.”

A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman offered a similar assessment on the morning of August 12 — prior to Reid’s injury update.

“Even if Justin Reid isn’t 100% for Week 1, I think they roll this [four-man] group out at safety,” he reasoned. “Jaden Hicks has proven in a single game that he can hang and fill in should the team need him to.”

As you can see, with Reid back, the safety cuts appear to be somewhat predictable. The same cannot be said about the remainder of the Kansas City roster.

Chiefs UDFAs Curtis Jacobs & Cam Jones Said to Be Competing for Roster Spot at Linebacker

Like safety, Bolton’s return at linebacker solidifies another strong room for the Chiefs. Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal are considered to be locks to make the team. As is staff favorite and core special teamer Jack Cochrane by all accounts.

Cochrane is a former UDFA that’s worked his way up the ranks, but it’s two more recent UDFAs that could be battling for a spot on the 53.

“The linebacker spot will come down to Curtis Jacobs or Cam Jones,” Jacobs told readers on August 8. “Can they keep both or do they waive one of them for a tenth defensive lineman or additional cornerback.”

Jones was a standout undrafted prospect last summer after being passed up in the 2023 draft. While Jacobs has impressed after just entering the league in 2024.

“Jacobs can have an impact on special teams through his athletic ability and strength,” Jacobs detailed. “He also is a good coverage linebacker.”

Of course, Jones has the experience on his side, having already proven himself inside special teams coordinator Dave Toub’s system as a rookie.