Ex-Chiefs Red Zone Threat Headlines Early Wave of NFL Cuts: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson is back on the open market.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins have “released” Fortson on August 25 ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown. The former Super Bowl champion initially signed with the Dolphins in March.

With the Chiefs, Fortson was a popular training camp and preseason standout that typically had a smaller role during the regular season as a 6-foot-4 red zone threat for Patrick Mahomes. This offseason, he was replaced by a combination of Irv Smith Jr., rookie Jared Wiley and wide receiver Justyn Ross — although the latter was already with the team in 2023.

Fortson is 28 years old and missed last year’s entire campaign with injury. He has 155 career receiving yards and 4 touchdowns off 14 receptions.

Chances of Chiefs Reunion With Jody Fortson

Fortson was a staff favorite with Kansas City, so it wouldn’t be shocking if the tight end returned on a practice squad deal. A spot on the 53-man roster feels unlikely, however, given the emergence of Wiley this summer.

The Chiefs appear pretty set at tight end at the moment, with Wiley and Noah Gray flanking future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce. Then there’s Smith, who could potentially make the roster as a fourth option for head coach Andy Reid to play around with.

Fortson would have some competition on the practice squad too, if he were to return. 6-foot-6 undrafted rookie Baylor Cupp has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason, and although there doesn’t appear to be much room for him on the 53, most assume the Chiefs will look to develop Cupp on the practice squad.

Through three preseason games, Cupp caught all three of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown. He has also shown a willingness as a blocker — something Fortson struggled with at time throughout his KC career.