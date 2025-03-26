Chiefs Predicted to Add 6-Foot-5 Disruptor Alongside Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have three or four likely routes that they could go in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft — offensive line, running back, edge rusher or defensive tackle.

NFL Network draft expert Bucky Brooks predicted the latter on March 25, sending Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to the Chiefs at No. 31 overall.

“Finding Chris Jones a disruptive playmate would keep the Chiefs’ defense operating at a high level,” Brooks reasoned within the mock draft. “Harmon’s athleticism and instincts could help him flourish in Steve Spagnuolo’s ultra-aggressive scheme.”

Of note, Brooks also had the AFC rival Buffalo Bills selecting a defensive tackle the pick before Kansas City, with Michigan’s Kenneth Grant heading to northern New York.

Derrick Harmon Profiles as Perfect Understudy for Chiefs Superstar Chris Jones

Like it or not, Jones is getting up there in age and the Chiefs must begin the process of planning for his eventual retirement. The 6-foot-5 Harmon has the size and ability to be that prospect that learns under the KC game wrecker, with the hope that the Chiefs can bridge the gap to the next generation.

“Derrick Harmon projects best as a 3-tech at the NFL level,” The 33rd Team’s lead draft expert Kyle Crabbs scouted last November. “His movement skills are most impactful when he’s playing forward, although he could play as an end on an odd front if he illustrates better leverage discipline.”

“Harmon is likely a rotational defender early in his NFL career before developing into a high-volume snap taker by the end of his rookie contract,” Crabbs added, which would be perfect in a role starting out behind Jones.

More recently in January, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder described Harmon as “an impact starter who can contribute on all three downs, especially if he continues to grow as a pass-rusher.”

Holder noted that “Harmon’s ability to take on double teams is a big part of what sets him apart as a run defender.” Adding: “He takes on blocks with good pad level and a wide and sturdy base, making him hard to move.”

The scouting analyst also detailed Harmon’s “growth” as a pass rusher in 2024, relaying that “he has a good rip move that he can get pressure with and has flashed a solid arm-over as a secondary move.”

Jones could surely help teach Harmon much more when it comes to his pass-rushing technique and prowess.

All in all, Crabbs concluded that Harmon is a “disruptive presence on the defensive interior who offers an intriguing blend of skills that could play well in several defensive schemes.”

Insider Weighs in on What Chiefs Might Do in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

During a mailbag article on March 26, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer weighed in on the Chiefs’ draft plan, and which position they might target at No. 31 overall. Defensive tackle was one of his most likely theories, although offensive tackle could still be in the mix as well.

“I’d say, if they had their druthers, an offensive tackle, maybe a guy such as [Josh] Conerly or [Josh] Simmons slips to them, and now they throw him in the mix with incoming left tackle Jaylon Moore and up-and-down veteran right tackle Jawaan Taylor,” Breer began his response, acknowledging: “But that’s projecting a lot.”

“It’s more likely that the best quality of player is available at defensive tackle or running back, though, based on the strength of the draft class,” he continued. “At the former, Michigan’s Kenneth Grant, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon or Ole Miss’s Walter Nolen would all represent really good value at 31.

“At the latter, assuming Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton are gone, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson could be options.”

It does feel like running back or defensive tackle could provide the best value at No. 31 in 2025.