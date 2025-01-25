Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Players Incur More NFL Fines Than Texans After Controversial Playoff Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs' Andy Reid with Texans' DeMeco Ryans.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) shakes hands with Houston Texans counterpart DeMeco Ryans (right) following the Divisional Round.

NFL Football Operations has revealed the official Divisional Round fines from the controversial playoff matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans, and the results were somewhat unexpected.

According to the league’s Gameday Accountability page, a total of three players were fined for actions that occurred during the game — so this does not include any potential postgame infringements — and two of them were Chiefs.

On January 25, it was announced that safeties Justin Reid and Bryan Cook were each penalized by the league for different types of illegal activity. Reid was fined $14,069 for a “violent gesture” (categorized as unsportsmanlike conduct) in quarter four, while Cook was fined $8,443 for a “hip-drop tackle” (which falls under unnecessary roughness) in quarter one.

On the flip side, Houston’s lone in-game forfeiture went to cornerback and special teamer Kris Boyd for removing his helmet on the field of play following the opening kick return by Nikko Remigio. Boyd was fined $8,056 for this unsportsmanlike conduct infringement.

Just to reiterate, these in-game fines do not include any sort of postgame incidents.

Earlier this week, Texans star running back Joe Mixon claimed that the NFL fined him $25,000 for his postgame comments — which were deemed to be too critical of the officiating. Texans star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and star quarterback C.J. Stroud made similar comments to reporters, although it’s unclear if either were penalized by the league.

Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer stated publicly that the running back plans to appeal his fine.

NFL Decides Not to Fine Texans Defenders Will Anderson & Henry To’oTo’o for Hits on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Obviously, there are a couple of notable omissions here by the NFL league office — namely, the two hits on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that stirred up all of the controversy on social media in the first place.

“The NFL didn’t fine Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. or LB Henry To’oTo’o for their hits on Patrick Mahomes that yielded controversial penalties in last week’s playoff game,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed on X.

Adding: “That isn’t an admission of an officiating error. But neither play rose to the level of a fine.”

Similarly, Mahomes was not fined for embellishing on what some deemed to be a “flop” as he was shoved heading out of bounds.

Mahomes addressed the idea of Kansas City receiving “protection” from the referees on January 22.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Players Incur More NFL Fines Than Texans After Controversial Playoff Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x