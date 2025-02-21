AFC Squad Swipes Chiefs Team Leader in Free Agency Prediction

It’s speculation season around the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs have several veteran free agents that could be packing their bags in a few weeks’ time.

One of those potential departures could end up being starting safety and defensive team leader Justin Reid, who will likely be looking to cash in on his part in bringing two Lombardi Trophies to Kansas City over his three-year run with the Chiefs.

During a top 50 free agent preview on February 18, ESPN NFL staff writer Matt Bowen predicted that Reid would land with the New York Jets as new head coach Aaron Glenn attempts to build a winning culture with Gang Green.

“Under new coach Aaron Glenn, Reid could drop the hammer as a downhill tackler and interchangeable safety for the Jets,” Bowen reasoned. “Thanks to his vision and field awareness, Reid had 261 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and 14 pass breakups over three years with the Chiefs.”

The ESPN analyst also added that “the Jets’ 17 forced turnovers tied for 20th last season, so they need playmakers.”

Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Appeared to Say His Goodbyes Following Super Bowl Loss

Unfortunately, Reid’s eventual exit feels like the most probable free agent departure at this time.

After Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs safety appeared to say his goodbyes on X, posting the following message:

“Today didn’t go our way but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together. I love Kansas City. I pray this isn’t the end but if it is – I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever 💛❤️ #ChiefsKingdom.”

Although Reid left the door open for a return, the writing is on the wall and his words on February 9 reflect that.

The Chiefs’ safety depth is stacked with young, affordable talent behind Reid, and it makes sense financially for a promising draft pick like Jaden Hicks to slide right into his starting role alongside Bryan Cook. In fact, you might say KC has been grooming players like Hicks, Christian Roland-Wallace and even safety turned nickelback Chamarri Conner for the offseason when Reid’s contract expires — aka 2025.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach eventually moved on from star safety Tyrann Mathieu in 2022, electing to sign a younger version of him in Reid. Expect a similar succession plan this spring, only it will cost much less this time around as Kansas City promotes from within.

Justin Reid Will Go Down as an Underrated Chiefs Champion If He Does Not Re-Sign in 2025

If this is truly the end of Reid’s KC career, his run with the franchise will go down as one of the more underrated tenures in recent memory.

Reid was an integral part of three playoff journeys that each ended in a Super Bowl appearance — with two of them turning into a championship parade. Not only that, but the tone-setting safety was an iron man during his time in Kansas City.

Reid suited up for practically every single game for the Chiefs from 2022 through 2024, outside of two Week 18 matchups where KC rested their starters. He also started in all 10 playoff outings that he had the opportunity to take the field for, which all adds up to a staggering 59 starts in three seasons.

For reference, in four years with the Houston Texans, Reid only appeared in 60 NFL games including playoffs.

Factor in his leadership, poise, professionalism, reliable on-field performance and backup kicking duties from time to time, and it turns out Reid was worth every penny of his three-year, $31.5 million contract.