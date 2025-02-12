Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Announce 11 Post-Super Bowl Signings Including Trio of WRs: Report

  • 511 Views
  • 12 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton with Patriots.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs midseason pickup Tyquan Thornton will continue on with the organization in 2025.

With the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 campaign now officially over, the organization announced their initial round of reserve/future signings on February 11.

KSHB 41 beat reporter Nick Jacobs shared them on X via the NFL transaction log. Per his post, ex-Chiefs backup kicker Matthew Wright signed with the Carolina Panthers and KC retained the following 11 practice squad players:

As a reminder, reserve/future contracts are new deals that tie an NFL player to a team for the future. Although they don’t technically go into effect until the start of the new league year in March.

Their contract’s salary and their place on the roster also count towards the upcoming season, rather than the one that just ended. These players can no longer negotiate with other franchises or be poached by other teams — making their agreements slightly more ironclad than a practice squad contract.

Only practice squad players and unrestricted free agents (at the time of the season’s end date) can sign reserve/future contracts. Typically, these deals act as a sort of placeholder for a prospect or veteran who intends to try and push for the active roster during OTAs and training camp.

Chiefs’ Crop of Reserve/Future Signings Features Several Former Draft Picks Like WR Tyquan Thornton & DT Siaki Ika

This is a pretty strong group of reserve/future signings. Fans will likely recognize recent contributors like Ross and Bush, but there is a ton of untapped potential on this list as KC general manager Brett Veach continues to stockpile former draft picks from different organizations.

For example, Thornton was a second-round wide receiver of the New England Patriots known for his explosiveness and big play potential. The Chiefs were able to sign him onto the practice squad in mid-November, so he already has a head start on learning the playbook for the 2025 offseason program.

Similarly, Brownlee joins Thornton as a mid-to-late season WR acquisition that has flashed at the NFL level. The former New York Jets UDFA made a pro roster as a rookie but took a step backward in year two.

Then there’s Ika, a former 2023 third-round defensive tackle of the Cleveland Browns. Coming out of college, NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein scouted Ika as a “girthy interior force with heavy hands and a combative nature at the point of attack” that specializes as a run-clogger.

Rush and Scott are athletic fifth- and sixth-round cornerbacks that the Chiefs have claimed in recent years, respectively, and Cupp and Lovett are promising undrafted prospects that impressed during Kansas City’s most recent training camp.

Finally, you have two more veterans of the KC practice squad — Godrick and Oladokun.

The former is an international pathway prospect that the Chiefs have been developing at offensive tackle for several years. Godrick has shown some progress in recent seasons, but not enough to make the 53-man roster.

The latter is the Chiefs’ current QB3 and Patrick Mahomes understudy. If backup Carson Wentz leaves in free agency, expect Kansas City to bring in a new veteran signal-caller to compete with Oladokun in camp.

6 Chiefs Practice Squad Players Go Un-Signed

There were six Chiefs players that were on the practice squad to close out the season that have not been signed to reserve/future contracts at this time.

They were cornerback and former seventh-round pick Nic Jones, veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, linebacker/special teamer Cole Christiansen, running back Keaontay Ingram, veteran tight end Anthony Firkser and wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington.

To be clear, this does not mean Kansas City did not offer any of these players a futures deal, nor does it preclude them from re-signing at a later date. All it means is that for the time being, no contract was agreed upon by both parties.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Announce 11 Post-Super Bowl Signings Including Trio of WRs: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x