Chiefs’ 2025 2nd-Round Pick Could Make Season Debut After Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting healthier as we enter Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Safety Chamarri Conner returned to practice on Wednesday after missing nearly the past two months of action, and cornerback Mansoor Delane will also practice after being held out of Week 2’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Even more help could be on the way in the coming weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs DL Omarr Norman-Lott Has Shot to Make Season Debut After Bye Week

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, coach Andy Reid was asked about the possibility of defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott making his season debut after the Chiefs’ Week 5 bye week.

“Potentially, yeah,” Reid said about Norman-Lott returning after the bye week. “We’ll see where he’s at. He’s doing more right now, which is a positive.”

Norman-Lott did not participate in training camp or preseason as he continued to rehab from a torn ACL he sustained in his right knee during a Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the start of the regular season, meaning he must sit out at least the first four games.

The Chiefs selected Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in five games as a rookie, making one start and recording five total tackles, one sack, and three quarterback pressures. Norman-Lott appeared to be getting comfortable within the defense before getting hurt.

Chiefs don’t need to rush Omarr Norman-Lott back

Kansas City’s defensive line has played well to begin the season, allowing the team to be patient with Norman-Lott’s recovery. The Chiefs may want him to get several weeks of practice under his belt before seeing game action since he has mostly been focusing on rehabbing.

Norman-Lott is allowed to return to practice as early as this week, but that doesn’t look likely. All-Pro Chris Jones is doing his thing as usual, and veteran Khyiris Tonga is playing well in the starting role next to him.

Rookie Peter Woods has made a big impact against the run and rushing the passer. We have even seen Felix Anudike-Uzomah play both inside and outside along the defensive line. George Karlaftis leads all Chiefs defensive linemen with eight total tackles, and R Mason Thomas has recorded a sack and three quarterback pressures.