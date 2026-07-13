Pat McAfee Reveals New Details About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s ‘Spectacular’ NYC Wedding

Pat McAfee is sharing new details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York City wedding after attending what he called one of the most memorable nights he has ever experienced.

During the July 13 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the ESPN host reflected on the couple’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, calling the celebration “spectacular” and offering fans a glimpse inside the star-studded event. His comments came just days after the “Opalite” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end attended another wedding together and as new photos fueled speculation that they have added a dog to their family.

Pat McAfee Calls Swift & Kelce’s Wedding ‘The Greatest Night’

McAfee attended the wedding with his wife, Samantha McAfee, alongside a guest list that included Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Emma Stone, Ethan Hawke, Lena Dunham, Millie Bobby Brown and Brad Pitt.

Speaking on his ESPN show, McAfee praised the event from start to finish.

“That was the most spectacular evening I’ve ever been apart of,” he said. “… The football world coming together with Hollywood and Nashville … It was the greatest night of all time.”

According to McAfee, the reception featured performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, with Swift joining the music legends during part of the celebration.

“My wife and I had a blast,” he continued. “They absolutely showcased that they are in love, it was very obvious … That wedding was a perfect night.”

McAfee also shared his impression of the Chiefs tight end following the ceremony.

“Travis Kelce’s very much in love, he’s very happy,” he said.

McAfee previously congratulated the couple in an Instagram post on July 4.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spark Fresh Buzz After Wedding Weekend

The wedding celebration has continued generating headlines in the days since the ceremony.

On July 10, Swift and Kelce attended the wedding of former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk. Photos from the event gave fans one of the first clear looks at the couple’s new wedding bands.

Swift paired her ring with a Markarian Laila floral brocade gown and her signature red lipstick, while Kelce wore his wedding band with a classic suit and tie.

The newlyweds also sparked fresh speculation over the weekend after Kelce was photographed arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, aboard Swift’s private jet.

According to TMZ, Kelce was seen exiting the aircraft alongside an all-white fluffy dog. The NFL star was photographed carrying luggage while the dog walked down the aircraft stairs behind him. Swift was not photographed during the trip, making it unclear whether she was traveling with him.

The sighting added to ongoing rumors that the couple recently became dog owners.

Fans first noticed what appeared to be a white dog in photos from the wedding that the Daily Mail later published. One image reportedly showed a portrait of Swift and Kelce holding the dog as part of the wedding décor. Fans also pointed to earlier photos showing a similar white dog jumping out of one of Swift’s vehicles months before the wedding.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed they have adopted a dog.