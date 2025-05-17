Patrick Mahomes’ Contract May Need ‘Tweaking’ After Brock Purdy Deal: Insider

It could be time for the Kansas City Chiefs to update superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract… again.

The San Francisco 49ers signed QB Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million contract extension on May 16. Just after the news on May 17, Pro Football Talk insider Mike Florio laid out how Purdy’s new deal could impact other quarterbacks around the league, including Mahomes.

“With the 49ers and Brock Purdy working out a long-term deal, there’s no other quarterback currently expected to get one in the immediate future,” Florio wrote. Before adding: “Yes, there could be a tweaking of the ultra-long-term Patrick Mahomes contract, especially after the [Buffalo] Bills tore up the last years of Josh Allen’s deal and replaced it with a $55 million-per-year-from-signing package.”

“As it relates to guys who have never gotten a second deal, no one else is waiting to get paid,” Florio continued. “The next one to get a new deal will be [Houston] Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. He’ll become eligible after the 2025 regular-season finale.”

As for the more veteran superstars of the QB landscape, like Mahomes, Florio highlighted Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow as candidates for contract “corrections.”