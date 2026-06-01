‘Unicorn’ Patrick Mahomes Looks Week 1 Ready While Helping Raise $4.2 Million for Charity

Patrick Mahomes helped raise more than $4.2 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital during the 2026 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend while also providing another encouraging sign in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared at the annual fundraiser on May 30 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, where he threw three signed footballs into the crowd. Wearing a brown suit and black jacket, Mahomes appeared comfortable moving around the stage and showed no visible limp as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in December.

The event, led by Kansas City natives Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, and Heidi Gardner, raised more than $4.2 million for Children’s Mercy. The total fell just short of the event’s record fundraising mark.

Patrick Mahomes Receives ‘Unicorn’ Praise at Big Slick Fundraiser

Following Mahomes’ appearance, Gardner shared a message on her Instagram stories praising the Chiefs quarterback for his continued support of the event.

“It’s never lost on me that we have a unicorn MVP quarterback and he shows up @bigslickkc year after year making the show so special. And is beyond kind to all of us fans,” Gardner wrote.

She continued, “@patrickmahomes you’ve made such an impact on this city and the kids here. I’m so honored to watch you shine in so many ways. Thank you.”

Mahomes has become a fixture at Big Slick since first participating in 2019. According to The Kansas City Star, he helped set a fundraising record during his debut appearance by auctioning off one of the evening’s most successful items.

At that event, Mahomes energized the crowd by saying, “Where are my Chiefs fans at?” before helping launch bidding for a barbecue and whiskey dinner featuring several Chiefs players, including Travis Kelce.

Kelce, a frequent Big Slick participant, was notably absent from this year’s event. Presumably getting ready for his rumored July 3 wedding to Taylor Swift.

Chiefs Quarterback Stays Busy During Kansas City Weekend

Big Slick was only one stop on a busy weekend for Mahomes.

The quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were spotted at Kauffman Stadium alongside their two oldest children, Sterling and Bronze, attending a Savannah Bananas exhibition game.

Mahomes also celebrated a major achievement for his alma mater on social media after Texas Tech softball defeated UCLA 8-7 in the Women’s College World Series. The victory sent the Red Raiders into the tournament semifinals.

The weekend followed Mahomes’ return to organized team activities, where he spoke publicly for the first time since getting back on the field.

“It’s good to be back on the field and just be with the guys more than anything,” Mahomes told reporters after OTA practice. “Some of those days you’re rehabbing, you’re kind of here by yourself or with a couple of the other guys and you kind of get that juice whenever everyone gets back in the building.”

Patrick Mahomes Remains Focused on Chiefs Week 1 Return

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Mahomes participated in 7-on-7 drills during OTA sessions but did not take part in 11-on-11 work. He also wore a brace on his left leg as part of the recovery process.

The quarterback said he continues to hit recovery milestones as he works toward his goal of playing in the season opener against the Denver Broncos.

“You kind of have like these week to two week checkpoints where I gotta get to,” Mahomes said. “The biggest thing for me now is kind of getting to the running and cutting, and I’ve started that stuff.”

He added, “Until I’m able to protect myself and go out there, they’re (Chiefs training staff) going to keep me safe and not let me have the opportunity as much as I want to be out there.”

Despite being just over five months removed from surgery, Mahomes said he remains confident about his timeline.

“I’m in a good spot now compared to where some people thought, but I thought I was gonna be here,” Mahomes said. “The goal at the very far end, is to be ready and to be able go out there and play with the guys Week 1 at Arrowhead.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also expressed optimism about Mahomes’ rehabilitation and the progress he has made since the injury.

“I like what I’ve seen… he’s working hard. This is good for him, getting out there and throwing, it’s good rehab,” Reid said.

The veteran coach added, “He’s busted his tail to put himself in this position. Most guys wouldn’t even be able to do this.”