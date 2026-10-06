Patrick Mahomes Reveals Missing Ingredient in Chiefs’ Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs are much improved offensively in 2026.

Through the first four games of the season they rank third in the NFL in total offense, averaging 412 yards per game. Kenneth Walker III leads all running backs in rushing yards with 537, and Patrick Mahomes is in the top 10 among all quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes Wants Kansas City Chiefs’ Offense to Sustain Long Drives

According to Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen, Kansas City leads the NFL in rushing plays of 20 or more yards with six. It was dead last in that category last year, totaling only three. That has opened things up for Mahomes to connect on more deep passes this season.

While speaking to the media following the Chiefs’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Mahomes stated that the offense needs to be able to sustain long drives when they aren’t hitting big plays.

“We’re close,” Mahomes said about the offense becoming a complete unit. “We have the explosiveness part, and now it’s about just stringing drives together, being able to do both. We’ve done it in spurts where we’ve had some long drives in certain points of games, but being more consistent about that, not having as many three-and-outs, I think that’d be important for us. If we can continue to have the explosive plays, that covers up a lot, and now we’ve got to add that consistency to it as well.”

Chiefs’ Offense Must Improve in Short-Yardage Situations

A big part of Mahomes’ goal to sustain long drives is to improve in short-yardage situations. The Chiefs have been stopped too often on third and fourth downs with less than five yards to go. This is an issue that has haunted Kansas City’s offense more much of coach Andy Reid’s tenure.

The Chiefs have a great interior offensive line led by center Creed Humphrey, as well as guards Trey Smith and Kingsley Suamataia. That leaves them with little excuse to get stuffed on short-yardage runs. Suamataia was benched against the Raiders for an unknown reason, but they have also struggled with him in the lineup.

Getting Josh Simmons back at left tackle could improve things, but his pending return is murky at best. Fortunately, the Chiefs have their bye week to figure things out. They have often utilized defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga at fullback, but not to be forgotten is Ben VanSumeren, who is a true fullback. VanSumeren has mostly played special teams, but could perhaps get more run at fullback after the bye.