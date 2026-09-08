Chiefs Tease Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Sit Down Ahead of Monday Night Showdown

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are getting a special ESPN spotlight before the Kansas City Chiefs open their 2026 season against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

The Chiefs revealed Tuesday that Mahomes and Kelce sat down with longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman ahead of the highly anticipated matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

“(Not so) patiently waiting for Monday night ⏰ @PatrickMahomes x @tkelce x @ESPNNFL,” the Chiefs wrote on X.

The interview comes as Kansas City prepares for a fresh start following a 6-11 campaign in 2025. It will also put the longtime quarterback-tight end duo in the spotlight as they begin their 10th NFL season together.

The Mahomes and Kelce interview is expected to be part of ESPN’s coverage surrounding Monday night’s game. Kelce’s older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, serves as an analyst on “Monday Night Countdown.”

The appearance comes at a significant point for both Chiefs stars, beginning with Mahomes’ expected return from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

Andy Reid Makes Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 Status Clear

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave his strongest indication yet Tuesday that Mahomes will start against Denver.

“Pretty good chance Patrick will go ahead and start, unless something were to come up here in the next couple days,” Reid said during a video conference. “But, most likely, he’ll be the guy that’s out there.”

Mahomes tore his ACL in December but remained an active participant throughout training camp. He never spent time on the physically unable to perform list and did not miss a day of practice.

Reid said Mahomes has looked like himself despite wearing a brace.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s shown everything there. He hasn’t missed a day, as you know,” Reid said. “You guys have seen him out there, so you know what it looks like, him running around and doing his stuff. Other than having a brace on his leg, everything looks normal. He’s running around the same way he’s always done and throwing the ball like he’s always [done]. So, I think we’ll be fine there.”

Mahomes did not appear during the preseason, when Kansas City finished 0-2-1.

Travis Kelce Heads Into 14th Chiefs Season After Major Offseason

Kelce is preparing for his 14th season with Kansas City after an offseason that included his July 3 wedding to Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden.

The veteran tight end quickly made his presence felt when full-squad training camp practices began. During seven-on-seven drills, Kelce made a fingertip catch from Mahomes between two linebackers.

Reid later praised Kelce’s conditioning while joking about how the tight end stayed active during his wedding celebrations.

“He looked pretty good. He stayed in shape,” Reid told reporters. “He did a lot of dancing at his wedding.”

Reid also pointed to Kelce’s work ethic as an example for Kansas City’s younger players.

“He works so hard, and he wants to be in there,” Reid said. “For a young guy to look at that … it’s hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off, because he’s out there going.”

Mahomes and Kelce have helped lead Kansas City to three Super Bowl championships in five appearances since becoming teammates in 2017. Their run also included numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections before the Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025.

Now, the two longtime teammates will begin another season together under the national spotlight when Kansas City hosts Bo Nix and Denver on “Monday Night Football.”