Chiefs Named Potential Trade Suitor for 2024 1st-Round Pick

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is always looking to improve his roster.

Several of Kansas City’s position groups are made up of players who carry significant question marks. If not enough of them step up, Veach could look to acquire some outside talent. He is no stranger to making in-season trades, especially for former first-round draft picks who have struggled to transition to the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs Named Potential Suitor for WR Xavier Legette

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently identified his top 10 trade candidates as we enter Week 1 of the 2026 season. Among them is wide receiver Xavier Legette, who the Carolina Panthers selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“If Jalen Coker can stay healthy and free-agent addition John Metchie III can force himself into a prominent role, the Panthers could quickly decide to cash in Legette for draft capital. Teams looking to add a 6’1″, 221-pound pass-catcher with 4.39 speed should be willing to take a chance on him.”

Knox named the Chiefs as a team who could be interested. While their current receiver corps has upside, it also has uncertainty. Rashee Rice has had injury issues and off-the-field trouble, and Xavier Worthy is coming off an injury-riddled 2025 season. Rookie Cyrus Allen showed promise during the offseason, but is still an unknown.

Xavier Legette Would Fit Nicely With Chiefs

Legette has an impressive combination of size and speed, but his NFL production has been inconsistent. He has posted 84 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns throughout his two-year career. That’s far from poor, but the Panthers had higher expectations with Legette being a first-round pick.

Legette wouldn’t need to be a WR1 in Kansas City. He would provide excellent depth among its pass catchers, and wouldn’t have to worry about the pressure of being the top target. The Chiefs don’t have a lot of receivers like Legette, who can win with physicality and win contested passes in the air.

Legette also provides special teams value as a kick returner. He has returned four kickoffs for 102 yards in his career, and is tough to tackle in the open field. Nikko Remigio has been a subpar return specialist for Kansas City, and definitely doesn’t provide the value that Legette brings as a receiver.