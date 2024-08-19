Chiefs WR Takes Heat for Second Preseason Performance: ‘Really Rough Day’

The Justyn Ross experience has produced its fair share of highs and lows over the past few years. And the Kansas City Chiefs’ second 2024 preseason outing was the latest disappointment according to the eye of KSHB 41 beat reporter Nick Jacobs.

During the latest installment of his “41 is the Mic” podcast alongside Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick, Jacobs was very critical of Ross’ performance against the Detroit Lions on August 17.

“Justyn Ross had a really rough day,” Jacobs began during the latter half of the podcast, fully acknowledging that Ross fans wouldn’t like what he had to say.

“I was expecting him — with the days he had been stacking together in camp and [with] what he did in the last preseason game — I was really expecting him to take another step forward and kind of edge a spot [or] lock a spot in on the roster,” the KSHB 41 media member explained. The Chiefs fan favorite did the exact opposite, however, and Jacobs outlined it all on “41 is the Mic.”

“[Ross] almost had that one spectacular catch but when you go look at it closely, he kept drifting and gave [quarterback] Carson Wentz almost no spot to throw that football,” Jacobs said. “If he climbs back on top of that route like he’s supposed to… one, he may have a touchdown and, two, he makes another spectacular catch that fans can get excited about.”

The veteran reporter noted that Ross “drifted” again on another route later in the game while also missing “three or four different blocks” — although Jacobs did credit him with a good block on the Cornell Powell touchdown.

Later, he concluded: “I’m wanting to see more from Ross… the fine details that the coaches want to see happen.”

Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Could Be ‘In Competition With Himself’ for 2024 Roster Spot

Ross finished the second preseason outing with zero catches on two targets. But the little mistakes will likely matter more to a coaching staff like the Chiefs that prioritizes crispness, technique and fundamentals.

Do you know the playbook? Can you finish your blocks and be precise about your route-running?

These are the factors that will determine whether or not Ross makes the roster compared to a less physically gifted staff favorite like Justin Watson or Skyy Moore.

“I almost feel like… he’s not in competition with anybody. He’s in competition with himself more than anything else,” Derrick weighed in after Jacobs spoke on Ross.

Derrick’s reasoning was that there is no other wide receiver like Ross on this roster. Having said that, he pointed out that Kansas City is only really comfortable throwing him fade routes, back-shoulder passes and contested jump balls.

“Anything else though is not in his wheelhouse, and they are not asking him to do it,” Derrick continued. That includes positional versatility, special teams and returning the football — which will be more important than ever given the new kickoff rules.

“Whether or not he makes this team is simply whether the Chiefs feel like [his skillset is] an asset that they need on this team,” the reporter finally said, comparing him to former KC tight end Jody Fortson as a pass-catcher. “I just don’t know if that’s enough to get you on a team.”

Chiefs Likely to Cut WR Kadarius Toney

While Jacobs and Derrick admitted that they are still torn on Ross, they both seemed pretty confident that a different big-name wide receiver would be cut. That player is Kadarius Toney.

The former first-round talent had another dud of an effort on August 17, catching 1-of-2 targets for -4 yards. Not only that, but Toney was penalized twice on one play against the Lions.

“I just don’t know where to put him on this team, Nick,” Derrick voiced candidly, regarding Toney. Adding later: “It’s just silly, silly mistakes that he continues to make.”

“I know that the Chiefs like [him], there’s a ton of talent there, I just don’t know that the Chiefs can continue to kind of carry Toney along until it clicks,” he expressed.

Jacobs nodded along in agreement without any counterargument, as Toney’s roster chances appear to be fading more and more by the day.