Will Rashee Rice Play Today? Chiefs Reveal Inactives vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to remain perfect and move to 5-0 on the season.

With a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City will be 3-0 inside the AFC West with a win over each team. The Chiefs will be a bit shorthanded today, and will lean on some young players to step up.

Kansas City Chiefs Inactive Players List vs. Chargers: WR Rashee Rice Will Not Play

Here is the full list of Week 6 inactives for Kansas City:

WR Rashee Rice

OT Josh Simmons

OT Diego Pounds

TE Jared Wiley

QB Garrett Nussmeier

LB Jack Pyburn

DB Jadon Canady

Coach Andy Reid ruled Rice and Simmons out on Friday. Rice pulled his hamstring against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, but Reid isn’t concerned about it being a long-term injury. Second-year wide receiver Jalen Royals and rookie Cyrus Allen should see increased roles in Rice’s absence.

Simmons has been inactive for every game this season as he continues to rehab from a bulging disc in his back. However, he finally returned to practice this week in limited participation. Simmons could have a shot to make his season debut next week when the Chiefs travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

Chargers Inactive Players List

Here is the full list of inactives for Los Angeles:

OT Joe Alt

S Derwin James

CB Donte Jackson

WR Tre’ Harris

OL Kayode Awosika

CB Rodney Shelley

LB Bud Dupree

As they seem to be at some point every season, the Chargers are devastated by injuries. Alt, James, Jackson, and Awosika are all starters for Los Angeles. It also already has several other starting players on injured reserve, including left tackle Rashawn Slater. The Chiefs’ pass rush has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The same can be said for Kansas City’s pass catchers with James and Jackson out.

In some positive injury news for the Chargers, starting wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are both active and will play. Both missed last week’s game due to injuries. That will be a good test for cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams, who are both off to great starts in 2026.