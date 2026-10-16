Chiefs Catch Big Break as Chargers Announce 4 Starters Out Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to remain undefeated when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

With a win, the Chiefs will also stay unbeaten within the AFC West. That will be crucial for playoff seeding. The Chargers are off to a tough 0-5 start, and are very beat up coming into Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs Will Face Chargers Team That Will be Down 4 Starters on Sunday

Los Angeles released its final injury report for Week 6, and it’s a lengthy one that features several key players. The following five players have officially been ruled out, four of which are starters:

OT Joe Alt (Neck)

S Derwin James (Hamstring)

CB Donte Jackson (Hamstring)

OL Kayode Awosika (Fibula)

WR Tre’ Harris (Hamstring)

Harris is the only player on that list that isn’t a starter. Alt is one of the best offensive tackles in the league, but injuries have derailed his last two seasons. The Chargers are already down their other OT Rashawn Slater, who is on injured reserve. This is a golden opportunity for the Chiefs to break their three-game streak without a sack.

James and Jackson being out is a huge blow to Los Angeles’ secondary. They are both among the best at the respective positions. With James out of the picture specifically, and Kansas City being without wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, tight end Travis Kelce could be in line for a huge day.

Chiefs’ Final Week 6 Injury Report

Kansas City is down a few key players, but is in good health overall. Here is its full final injury report for Sunday:

OT Josh Simmons- Out (Back)

WR Rashee Rice- Out (Hamstring)

CB L’Jarius Sneed- Questionable (Knee)

DB Chamarri Conner- No Designation (Knee)

DL Peter Woods- No Designation (Neck)

QB Patrick Mahomes- No Designation (Knee)

Coach Andy Reid ruled out Simmons and Rice, which was expected. Simmons was able to participate in limited fashion during this week’s practices, so he should be close to making his season debut. Rice was held out of all practices, but Reid doesn’t believe his hamstring injury is a long-term concern. Woods was limited on Thursday, but bounced back as a full participant on Friday.