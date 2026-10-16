Andy Reid Reveals Rashee Rice, Josh Simmons’ Status for Chargers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped their final practice on Friday ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unfortunately, Kansas City will enter the game a bit shorthanded. We already know that wide receiver Tyquan Thornton will be out for several months, and coach Andy Reid revealed two more starters will be down for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs Rule out WR Rashee Rice for Week 6 vs. Chargers

While speaking to media after practice, Reid officially ruled wide receiver Rashee Rice out for Sunday’s matchup against Los Angeles. Rice injured his hamstring during Week 4’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which caused him to miss most of the game. On the bright side, Reid went on to say that he doesn’t expect it to be a long-term issue.

“He’s out there and wanting to jump in on everything,” Reid said about Rice. “He’ll be alright. You never know about these (things), but he’s a pretty fast healer.”

Being without Rice and Thornton will be a blow to the Chiefs’ passing attack. They will lean on Xaiver Worthy, Jalen Royals, and Cyrus Allen as their top three wide receivers. Look for the tight ends and running backs to also be more involved in the passing game as well.

Andy Reid Also Rules out OT Josh Simmons for Sunday

To little surprised, Reid also stated that Simmons will not suit up against the Chargers either.

“He got some work in,” Reid said of Simmons. “He didn’t work in the team periods. That was the idea, though, so we could get some base under him. Some fundamentals and technique, start getting that back. He was excited to be out there. Just be back with the guys, and on the field and in the meeting room”

When Simmons returned to practice on Wednesday, Reid said they would take things slowly with him. Simmons participated in all three practices throughout the week on a limited basis. If he can log at least one full practice next week, he’ll have a shot to play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Simmons has been sidelined since training camp with a bulging disc in his back.