Chiefs Release 5th-Year LB After Six-Game Elevation: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made one transaction on NFL Trade Deadline Day, and it was a release. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions released linebacker Cole Christiansen, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston on November 5.

Christiansen joined the Chiefs for the first time in 2022 and has been a prominent member of the practice squad since then. He has played in a total of 12 regular season games since the start of the 2022 season, six of which have been this season. Christiansen was elevated to Kansas City’s active roster on September 18 and has played 62% of the team’s special teams snaps since his elevation, per Pro Football Reference.

Given his tenure with the team, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Christiansen re-sign with Kansas City’s practice squad in the near future.

Chiefs Quiet on NFL Trade Deadline Day

The Chiefs, who made two big splashes in the trade market in the weeks before the November 5 NFL trade deadline, were not active on Deadline Day.

Kansas City was reportedly in the hunt for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. However, the Washington Commanders swooped in and traded for the talented veteran in exchange for multiple draft picks.

“The Chiefs have been pretty aggressive in looking for corner help. Pricetag for Marshon Lattimore was simply too rich,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote hours before the 4 p.m. deadline. “Whether they can find someone at the right price, who’s an upgrade over what they already have, remains to be seen. Tight cap situation does complicate it.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoed similar remarks about the Chiefs while adding a little extra intel.

“The Chiefs combed the cornerback trade market and were in on Marshon Lattimore, but they moved on pretty quickly Tuesday,” Fowler wrote. “The crop of available corners didn’t entice them, and they will look for creative ways to get stronger at the corner spot opposite Trent McDuffie.”

On October 23, the Chiefs sent a fifth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Five days later, Kansas City sent a sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for edge rusher Joshua Uche.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Lack of Action on Trade Deadline Day

X users reacted to Kansas City’s lack of action on NFL Trade Deadline Day.

“No matter what Brett Veach did everything he could to improve this team by the deadline as evidenced by the two trades KC has already completed,” one person wrote. “I also expect him to sign a free agent or two after the deadline. All that to say, I think he’ll be very busy for the next hour and a half.”

“All rivals know that the Chiefs are very weak in their corners,” another person wrote. “Yesterday the Bucs scored 27 points against them with only Shepard and Otton receiving passes. Not bringing a CB is a serious mistake that they will pay dearly in the Playoffs.”

“Give (Saints general manager Mickey) Loomis credit for not just gifting the chiefs a great player like damn near every other GM does,” another person wrote.