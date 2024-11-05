Chiefs Lose Pro Bowl Trade Target to Upstart NFC Suitor: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs had some major competition for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore according to multiple NFL insiders and in the end, they lost out on him to the Washington Commanders — who have quickly developed into an upstart NFC contender.

“Sources: The Saints are trading Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore to the Commanders for a premium draft pick,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted on X, breaking the news just before 1 p.m. (EST) as several others confirmed the deal as well.

A short time later, Rapoport added that New Orleans will be “getting a third rounder and more” for the veteran cornerback.

The Commanders first emerged as a major challenger for Lattimore just after noon (EST), according to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

“The Commanders have emerged as a real contender for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, sources tell @NFLonCBS,” Jones informed on X. “The Chiefs have had interest in the former Pro Bowl corner as well. Still 4 hours to go before the deadline.”

As Jones noted, Kansas City had been linked to Lattimore for several days now, but they weren’t willing to match Washington’s offer (more on that below).

With a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels playing at a very high level, the Commanders appear to be investing in a potential Super Bowl run — whether in 2024 or beyond. Lattimore should help with that as he shores up their secondary and is under contract through the end of the 2026 campaign.

Full Trade Compensation From Commanders to Saints for CB Marshon Lattimore

Following Rapoport’s initial report, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the full trade compensation between the Commanders and Saints for Lattimore.

“Full trade, per sources,” he relayed. “New Orleans gets: Washington 3rd-round pick, Washington 4th [and] its 6th back from the John Ridgeway trade.”

“Washington gets: Marshon Lattimore [and] Saints’ 5th-round pick.”

FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz also noted that “these are all 2025 draft picks, per sources.” Which is what New Orleans wanted “all along,” according to Schultz.

Without Lattimore, the Chiefs are still a bit short on veteran CB depth. They elevated 2023 seventh rounder Nic Jones from the practice squad for Week 9 with third-year pro Nazeeh Johnson sidelined with a concussion.

Obviously, starter Jaylen Watson is also out for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle that required surgery.

Kansas City does have a ton of youth rising through the ranks at the position, with recent draft picks Chamarri Conner and Joshua Williams supporting Johnson and star CB Trent McDuffie, but the only current older veteran of the unit is practice squad promotion Keith Taylor — who has since been signed to the 53-man roster.

The Chiefs also have another versatile defensive back in undrafted rookie breakout Christian Roland-Wallace. Early on, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been utilizing Roland-Wallace similar to Conner, as a sort of safety/nickel hybrid.

Saints Were ‘Seeking’ Day 2 Draft Pick From Chiefs, Among Others, in Exchange for Marshon Lattimore: Report

In an earlier deadline day update from Schultz, it was revealed that the Saints were “seeking a 2025 Day 2 draft pick in exchange for CB Marshon Lattimore and the belief is New Orleans should be able to get that today.”

At the time, Schultz added that “the Commanders have been actively involved, as have multiple other AFC contending teams,” and that “Washington is believed to have the most ammunition.”

That proved to be true, as the upstart NFC contender went all-in on securing Lattimore while also keeping him from a team like the Chiefs. It remains to be seen how this deal could impact the eventual 2024 NFL playoffs.