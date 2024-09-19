Bengals Pushed to Steal Chiefs Free Agent to Recapture Contender Status

We’ve seen the AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals swipe a free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs in the past — when they offered left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. over $64 million in 2023.

On September 16, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine urged Cincy to try that method again in 2025.

“The Bengals got a close-up look at what Nick Bolton can do on Sunday, [September 15],” Ballentine wrote. “The linebacker would be a logical fit alongside Logan Wilson as a duo that would solve a lot of the Bengals’ issues in stopping the run.”

“The 5’11”, 237-pound thumper would go well with the 6’2″, 245-pound Wilson as a tandem that can fill gaps downhill with the sideline-to-sideline speed to chase down plays as well,” he continued. Adding: “The Bengals were a Super Bowl threat when they paired a young, strong defense with an explosive offense. They need to invest in the defense to get back to that point.”

After missing out on the postseason in 2023, Cincinnati is off to an 0-2 start this year. Needless to say, their recent form is a far cry from the contender status that they earned from 2021 through 2022.

It’s unclear if the Chiefs plan to bring back Bolton after his rookie contract expires.

Chiefs’ Linebacker Depth Might Make Nick Bolton Expendable in 2025

Bolton is a staff favorite and fan favorite of the Chiefs. He’s also been an integral part of KC’s two most recent Super Bowl runs, wearing the “green dot” on the defensive side.

Having said that, the Chiefs cannot re-sign everyone, and they’ve already chosen to extend center Creed Humphrey and tight end Noah Gray before working out a long-term deal for Bolton. If you look back at that 2021 draft class, either him or right guard Trey Smith would be next, but Kansas City might end up losing one of the two considering they rank 24th in projected available cap space for the 2025 campaign.

And if we’re debating Bolton versus Smith, the latter probably has the leg up for a couple of reasons.

One, linebackers have become devalued in the modern-day NFL, similar to the running back position. Both roles typically produce deep pools of prospects most years and involve a heavy dosage of wear and tear. Those factors have encouraged front offices to repeatedly draft and sign rookie ILBs and RBs each spring.

That leads us to reason number two. The Chiefs have built up their linebacker depth in recent years — which allowed them to move on from Willie Gay Jr. last March. Bolton could be next.

Rather than pay the former second rounder out of Missouri, Kansas City could promote a prospect like Jack Cochrane or Cam Jones into the third linebacker role alongside veteran Drue Tranquill and third-year draft pick Leo Chenal. Tranquill signed a three-year extension this spring — another bad sign for Bolton long-term.

On top of those four, the Chiefs also have undrafted rookie Swayze Bozeman learning the system on the practice squad and special teamer Cole Christiansen back with the active roster. That type of depth — not to mention a 2025 rookie or two — could make Bolton expendable next offseason.

Chiefs’ Nick Bolton Rebounds in Week 2 vs. Bengals

It was a rough Week 1 for Bolton against the Baltimore Ravens. The middle linebacker was shredded in coverage by quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Isaiah Likely.

He was also charged with two missed tackles and a touchdown according to Pro Football Focus.

Week 2 was a different story. Bolton cleaned up his tackling versus the Bengals and was credited with six solo tackles and zero misses. Two of which were considered defensive “stops” that resulted in a failure for the offense.

In coverage, Bolton still allowed a high reception rate. In fact, all five of his targets were caught. But he did a much better job limiting the opposition’s yards after the catch.

All told, Bolton allowed five receptions for 32 yards and no touchdowns in Week 2, with 18 yards after the catch and one pass breakup. Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw for a 93.3 passer rating when targeting Bolton’s man on September 15.