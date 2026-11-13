Chiefs Add Preseason Standout to Active Roster Ahead of Falcons Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs have done a bit of roster shuffling this past week.

It started with the huge trade acquisition of wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. That led to the release of WR/kick return specialist Nikko Remigio. On Thursday, the Chiefs made a couple of bottom roster moves.

Kansas City Chiefs Sign DT Marcus Harris to Active Roster

Harris was a standout during the preseason. His 90 snaps played was the most among all Chiefs defense players. He recorded eight total tackles and one pass defensed. Kansas City has used the maximum allowed amount of three elevations from the practice squad on Harris, which is why it has now officially signed him to the 53-man roster.

With Peter Woods likely to miss his second straight game with a neck injury, Harris will provide depth at defensive tackle. A seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, Harris has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs signed him to their practice squad late last season, then to a reserve/future contract in the offseason.

Chiefs Bring LB Jack Pyburn Back to Practice Squad

Kansas City originally waived linebacker Jack Pyburn to make room for Downs on the roster. However, it is now bringing him back, this time on the practice squad to take Harris’ place. The Chiefs claimed Pyburn on waivers during roster cuts back in August. He has not been activated for a single game this season.

Pyburn signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. He was very impressive during preseason with Tampa Bay, racking up four sacks in three games. Buccaneers fans were frustrated when the team cut Pyburn. However, teams had a shot to add him while he was on waivers, but he went unclaimed.

The Chiefs now have eight defensive linemen on their active roster, and four on the practice squad. They will have to make another move if they decide to activate second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, whose 21-day practice window expires next week. If he is not activated, Kansas City will be required to place him on season-ending injured reserve.