Chiefs Waive Preseason Standout to Make Room for Josh Downs

As anticipated, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired a wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

They traded a 2027 fourth and fifth-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Chiefs will hope Downs will give their passing attack a much-needed boost in the second half of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs Waived LB Jack Pyburn to Make Way for Josh Downs

According to a report from Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Chiefs have waived linebacker Jack Pyburn in order to clear a roster spot for Downs. Kansas City claimed Pyburn on waivers during roster cuts back in August. He was not activated for a single game this season. Pyburn signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

He was very impressive during preseason with Tampa Bay, racking up four sacks in three games. Buccaneers fans were frustrated when the team cut Pyburn. Although he wasn’t able to progress with the Chiefs, he will likely find another team quickly. During his final two seasons in college, Pyburn racked up 112 tackles, 13 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble in 24 games.

Examining the Chiefs’ WR Corps

Downs joins Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, Andrew Armstrong, and Nikko Remigio as the wide receivers on Kansas City’s 53-man roster. Worthy is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, with his status being “day-to-day” per coach Andy Reid.

Tyquan Thornton is on injured reserve after sustaining a dislocated ankle back in Week 4. That put more pressure on the Chiefs to add a receiver ahead of the deadline. Thornton could return in time for the playoffs, but it will be a touch-and-go situation. Rice missed two games due to a hamstring injury, but has posted 12 catches since returning in Week 8.

Ricee and Downs will likely be the top two receivers on the depth chart. Royals, Allen, and Armstrong have been underwhelming with their opportunities this season. Kansas City doesn’t typically carry seven receivers on its active roster, so one of them could be heading to the practice squad. That guy could be Armstrong, who spent the first four weeks of the season on the unit.