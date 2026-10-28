Chiefs Designate 2nd-Round Draft Pick to Return From PUP List

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a hit from numerous injuries over the past few weeks.

They officially placed offensive tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve, costing him at least four more games in addition to missing every game so far this season. Wide receiver Rashee Rice has been out with a hamstring injury each of the last two weeks. However, the Chiefs got a promising developmental player back on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs Designate DT Omarr Norman-Lott to Return From PUP List

According to a report from The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, the Chiefs have designated second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Norman-Lott did not participate in training camp or preseason as he continued to rehab from a torn ACL he sustained in his right knee during a Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He was placed on the PUP list ahead of the start of the regular season.

Norman-Lott now has a 21-day window where he can practice, then the Chiefs have to decide whether or not they are going to activate him to the 53-man roster. They will likely give him the entire window to ramp up after missing nearly a full year of action.

Chiefs Have Good Depth at DT

Another reason Kansas City doesn’t need to rush Norman-Lott back is because it has impressive depth at defensive tackle. Chris Jones is obviously the start of the show, and the Chiefs added free agent veteran Khyiris Tonga during the offseason. Tonga has been stout against the run, and has contributed on offense as a fullback.

Kansas City also drafted Peter Woods in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Woods hasn’t made a splash on the stat sheet yet, but has helped provide pressure on opposing quarterbacks while also giving the run defense a boost. Jones, Tonga, and Woods have settled in as an impactful rotating trio.

The Chiefs have even given defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah looks at defensive tackle. Anudike-Uzomah has displayed impressive versatility this season, and is remaining healthy after an injury-riddle beginning to his career.