Steve Spagnuolo Sees Elite Player Emerging on Chiefs’ Defensive Line

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense has been a solid unit this season.

It ranks in the top 10 of the NFL against both the run and the pass, and is the No. 8 ranked defense overall. The only real struggle for Kansas City’s defense has been getting sacks. Its total of 14 is the third-fewest in the league. However, the unit was able to rack up five during Week 9’s victory over the New York Jets.

Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Believes George Karlaftis Has Developed Into an Elite Player

Karlaftis had two of the Chiefs’ five sacks against the Jets last week. While speaking to the media on Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo praised Karlaftis for developing into elite status in 2026.

“I think he’s certainly headed that way,” Spagnuolo said. “It feels like to everybody that he’s stepped it up. He’s played better, he’s been effective. A lot of it comes back to he’s been in the same system for a long period of time. He’s comfortable with it, he’s comfortable with the guys around him. I think all players play really good when they’re confident, so when something really good happens it boosts confidence.”

Karlaftis has recorded 32 total tackles, four sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, one forced fumble, and nine passes defensed this season. His ability to bat down passes at the line of scrimmage has been particularly impressive.

Steve Spagnuolo Also Shouts Out Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Spagnuolo talked a lot about the Chiefs’ defensive line Thursday, and got on the subject of fourth-year player Felix Anudike-Uzomah — who he feels like has been a bit underappreciated this season.

“You don’t see some of the things Felix does on the interior,” Spagnuolo said. “I see them. It seems like every week I’m putting up on tape in the unit meeting No. 91 (Anudike-Uzomah) coming off the ball and knocking somebody back. Those are some of the things Felix is doing really good.”

Spagnuolo also compared Anudike-Uzomah to Karlaftis for doing the little things that go unnoticed to many.

“George is a lot like Felix,” Spagnuolo continued. “There’s things interior-wise on a run play that he does that people don’t see, that I do, that makes us effective.”

It’s good to see Anudike-Uzomah putting things together after an injury-riddle beginning to his career. He has played in all eight games this season, recording 14 total tackles, one sack, five quarterback pressures, and one forced fumble.