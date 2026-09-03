Chiefs Top Fit for $60 Million OT After Josh Simmons’ Latest Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs have designs on implementing a new-look offense in 2026, but to do that the offensive line must remain as healthy and unimpeachable as possible, which is a bit of a concern currently given left tackle Josh Simmons‘ injury situation.

Simmons missed nine games last season, four due to personal reasons and five with a wrist injury. Now — as the 2025 first-round pick deals with a back issue, which are notoriously mercurial for NFL players in particular — Kansas City has to decide if it wants to risk its bounce-back campaign or spend a little money to build some protection into its offensive line.

The Chiefs freed up $12.5 million in salary cap space on Thursday, September 3 via a restructure of offensive tackle Trey Smith’s contract, bumping the team’s available total to nearly $13.85 million. That is a good start toward clearing enough room to add former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, who remains available in free agency, to the roster.

Decker, a one-time Pro Bowler (2024) who has started all 140 games in which he has played across his 10-year career, hit free agency this offseason following a request that Detroit release him from his $60 million contract.

Spotrac projects a market value of $21.3 million annually over a new two-year deal ($42.65 million total) for Decker, but it is highly unlikely he can command that kind of money now given how the market has sorted out.

Taylor Decker Could Potentially Play Left Tackle or Right Tackle for Chiefs

If the Chiefs have any inkling that Simmons may be battling with his back injury for a significant portion of the regular season, making a play for Decker now could make considerable sense, depending on what kind of contract Kansas City might be able to convince the 33-year-old tackle to sign.

A one-year deal in the neighborhood of $10-$15 million, while well below earlier projections, could get Decker on the roster of a team in Kansas City with high hopes of competing meaningfully in 2026.

There may not be a starting opportunity for Decker immediately, but the battle at right tackle between Jaylon Moore and Khalil Benson could also provide an opening for Decker if Simmons does get, and stay, healthy.

That possibility looks a bit shakier now, however, after Simmons missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday.

“Josh Simmons was not at practice for the second day in a row (back),” the SleeperChiefs account posted to X while citing a social media report from Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star earlier on Thursday.

Head coach Andy Reid also spoke about Simmons’ issues Wednesday following a flare up. The back issues stretch all the way back to mid-August.

“There’s a spot in there that flared up,” Reid said. “Now you got to sit here and wait until that thing calms down. He’s been here working out and doing the rehab stuff. We’ll just see where it goes.”

Chiefs Need O-Line Certainty to Protect Patrick Mahomes, Achieve Run-Game Goals

Kansas City needs to place a premium on protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he aims for a Week 1 return nine months to the day after tearing his ACL in December 2025. And for a right-handed QB, left tackle is the most important spot on the offensive line in terms of pass protection.

Beyond that, Mahomes and Reid are championing a different approach to the offensive scheme this year after signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a massive deal over the offseason. The Chiefs want to run the football more, and create more explosives in the run game, to make life easier on Mahomes in all facets of the offense.

“We’re gonna be a new version of the Chiefs that goes out there and dominates the same way the old one did,” Mahomes said on Tuesday.

Obviously, a healthy offensive line with depth is key to that goal, and Decker is perhaps the best remaining option league-wide to help Kansas City bolster the unit.