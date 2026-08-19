Taylor Swift Performs First Show Since Travis Kelce Wedding

After tying the knot with Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden this summer, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is back at work and focused on the 2026 NFL season.

The Chiefs concluded their final padded practice at Missouri Western State University on August 19 and will travel to Raymond James Stadium this weekend for their second preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s unclear if Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs’ first-team starters will participate in the matchup.

While Swift joined her husband in Kansas City during Kelce’s day off earlier this month, she remains busy as ever while the 11-time Pro Bowler prepares for his 14th season in the NFL.

After Swift traveled to England solo to attend Laura Sisk and Oli Jacobs’ star-studded wedding, she returned to Los Angeles for a special surprise event.

Taylor Swift Performed at the GRAMMY Museum for an Intimate Crowd, A Music Producer Reveals

According to music producer Larry Dvoskin, the GRAMMY Museum hosted a surprise “ICONS session” with Swift, celebrating a “20-Year Retrospective” on the singer.

Dvoskin detailed the magical night on Facebook. He wrote, “The invite just mentioned being hosted by Academy President Harvey Mason Jr, but it was like a ‘Wink IYKYK’ thing.

“Taylor came onstage and shared her beautiful stories of how she writes songs and where she gets her endless inspiration from. Then she played a few tunes for the 100 or so people there. It wasn’t even sold out, there were empty seats…

“Afterward there was a reception and I had a sweet, and kinda nerdy songwriter chat with her for quite a long time. Alot of people were trying to get in and talk with her, but she has a laser attention and when it was on me, the world was shut off around us.”

Dvoskin admits he’s not a Swiftie but gave the 36-year-old songwriter a glowing review as a person and an artist. “I was impressed she stayed to talk to everyone who attended,” he wrote after sharing the notes he wrote during her talk. “As I report this, she is likely still speaking to the people at the Grammy Museum giving every person very present, quality time.”

He said the 14-time Grammy winner “reminds me of President Bill Clinton when he was in office- you could be in a swirling sea of noise, distraction, secret service, or In Tayor Swifts case- a 100 eager songwriters wanting to say hello, but she is soley locked with you.

“I felt such warmth from her, a normal person ease. No wonder her music resonates with generations of fans.”

Taylor Swift Made a Surprise Performance for the ‘Toy Story 5’ Premiere Before Marrying Travis Kelce

The month before marrying Kelce in front of over 1,000 guests, Swift released the new single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the movie “Toy Story 5.” Swift attended the movie premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and surprised guests by performing on stage.

Kelce could not attend as he was attending mandatory minicamp. Despite assumptions that the famous couple may want to settle down after getting married, they continue to focus on their respective careers. And it’s part of what makes their relationship work so well.

A source recently told People, “They’re both always working, creating or thinking about what comes next. And they love living like this. They both feel really grateful for everything they have. They’re very happy.”